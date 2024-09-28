Saad could miss season-opening trip for Blues

saad_skate
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

When the St. Louis Blues open the regular season in Seattle, they could be doing it without one of their top forwards.

Brandon Saad said Friday he could miss the season-opening road trip because his wife is expected to deliver their third child at that time.

“She’s due right around the time we’re going to be on the trip,” Saad said. “She could come any day, so (not going) isn’t really ruled out. It’s kind of just up in the air and taking it day by day. It’s something where you obviously don’t want to miss the birth.”

“Depending on how things go obviously, he might not be available for us for the first three games of the road trip,” Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister added. “We’ll go in a different direction (now in training camp) with our lines as if he wasn’t able to play for us.”

The Blues will open the regular season in Seattle on Oct. 8 before continuing on to San Jose and Vegas. The team will return to St. Louis for their home opener on Oct. 15 vs. Minnesota.

