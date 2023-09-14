News Feed

Ways to save on Blues tickets

Blues to compete at Prospect Showcase

Krug sidelined with right-foot injury

2023-24 Season Preview: St. Louis Blues

3 questions facing the Blues

Langenbrunner named to 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class

Blues release statements regarding Kapanen

Blues sign five-year broadcast extension with 101 ESPN

Binnington, Thomas, Schenn, Faulk and more to appear at Blues & Brews

5 Blues games receive new start times

Blues get 13 national TV broadcasts during 2023-24 season

Blues partner with Shift4 for new commerce experience

Blues & Brews set for Sept. 22

Blues sign Ratcliffe to professional tryout

Blues Single Game Tickets on sale now

Rivers named lead analyst for Blues on Bally Sports Midwest

Blues unveil 2023-24 promotions and theme nights

Blues to premiere The Anatomy of the Draft on YouTube

Ritchie joins Blues on professional tryout

By St. Louis Blues
Press Release

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Nick Ritchie to a professional tryout (PTO).

Ritchie, 27, split last season between the Arizona Coyotes and Calgary Flames, recording 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) and 53 penalty minutes in 74 regular-season games overall. 

The Orangeville, Ontario, native was originally drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round, No. 10 overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Across eight NHL seasons, Ritchie has compiled 186 points (84 goals, 102 assists) and 483 penalty minutes in 481 regular-season games.