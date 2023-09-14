Ritchie joins Blues on professional tryout

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Nick Ritchie to a professional tryout (PTO).

Ritchie, 27, split last season between the Arizona Coyotes and Calgary Flames, recording 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) and 53 penalty minutes in 74 regular-season games overall.

The Orangeville, Ontario, native was originally drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round, No. 10 overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Across eight NHL seasons, Ritchie has compiled 186 points (84 goals, 102 assists) and 483 penalty minutes in 481 regular-season games.