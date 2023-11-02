Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Robert Thomas scored, and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for the Blues (3-4-1), who have lost three of four.

“We made two bad puck decisions in the third period. It cost us the game. That's basically what it boils down to,” St. Louis coach Craig Berube said. “Lost our coverage on the third goal chasing behind the net, but we could have moved that puck earlier and got out of there and we didn't. And then the fourth goal, same thing. Was just a bad puck play and it was in our net. I thought our game was good up until then. First period, too. ... We're right in the game. We shot ourselves in the foot in the third.”

Colton gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 8:53 of the first period. He gained a step on Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker while skating down the right wing before putting the puck back on his forehand in the bottom of the circle and scoring off the far post.

“Our line's (Miles Wood, Logan O'Connor) just been trying to preach, 'Let's play fast, play forward,'" Colton said. "Miles made nice play, and I just tried to kind of slant through the zone there. I'm fortunate enough that I just got a step on the guy and just tried to fire it on net. Luckily it went in.”

Rantanen made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 13:19 of the first, scoring short side through a screen from the right circle. Berube challenged the play for a missed game stoppage, but the call was confirmed after a video review.