News Feed

Stastny retires after 17-year NHL career

Stastny retires after 17-year NHL career
Gaudette named AHL Player of the Month

Gaudette named AHL Player of the Month
Blues prospects embark on new seasons

Blues prospects embark on new seasons
Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues
Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Hofer makes 27 saves, gets 1st NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames
Hofer becomes 3rd-youngest to record shutout for Blues

Hofer becomes 3rd-youngest goalie to record shutout for Blues
Bouwmeester surprises Blues at morning skate in Calgary

Bouwmeester surprises Blues at morning skate in Calgary
Edwardsville Tigers Hockey Club Partners With Blues for Kids for Hockey Fights Cancer Challenge

Edwardsville Tigers Hockey Club partners with Blues for Kids for Hockey Fights Cancer Challenge
Jets score twice in 18 seconds, hold off Blues

Jets score twice in 18 seconds, hold off Blues
Armstrong reaches 1,000 games milestone with Blues

Armstrong reaches 1,000 games milestone with Blues
Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins
Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues

Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues
Blues name 2024 Hall of Fame class

Blues name 2024 Hall of Fame class
Blues present Jofa Tkachuk helmet to player of the game

Blues present Jofa Tkachuk helmet to player of the game
Dvorsky re-assigned to OHL's Sudbury Wolves

Dvorsky re-assigned to OHL's Sudbury Wolves
Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for first win
Buchnevich sustains upper-body injury

Buchnevich sustains upper-body injury
Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout

Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout

Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Has goal, assist for Colorado, which had been shut out in previous 2 games

Recap: Blues at Avalanche 11.1.23

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist for the Colorado Avalanche in a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena on Wednesday.

Ross Colton, Artturi Lehkonen and Bowen Byram also scored, and Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar each had two assists for the Avalanche (7-2-0), who had lost 4-0 in each of their previous two games. Ivan Prosvetov, who was claimed off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 9, made 27 saves in his first start with Colorado.

"I liked our checking game. I like what we did,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “I liked the way we played, the energy, the intensity to our game, but there was a, I don't know, call it a 10-minute stretch in the second period where it was a track meet. We were giving up some chances, and I thought [Prosvetov] was excellent.”

Rantanen agreed.

“I think he was best player on the ice today, and when we had those breakdowns in the second period, he was really, really good and made some big saves,” Rantanen said. “I've been seeing it in the practice, too. He's been solid in the practice. So, he's been working hard.”

STL@COL: Colton snaps home a shot from the lower circle

Robert Thomas scored, and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for the Blues (3-4-1), who have lost three of four.

“We made two bad puck decisions in the third period. It cost us the game. That's basically what it boils down to,” St. Louis coach Craig Berube said. “Lost our coverage on the third goal chasing behind the net, but we could have moved that puck earlier and got out of there and we didn't. And then the fourth goal, same thing. Was just a bad puck play and it was in our net. I thought our game was good up until then. First period, too. ... We're right in the game. We shot ourselves in the foot in the third.”

Colton gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 8:53 of the first period. He gained a step on Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker while skating down the right wing before putting the puck back on his forehand in the bottom of the circle and scoring off the far post.

“Our line's (Miles Wood, Logan O'Connor) just been trying to preach, 'Let's play fast, play forward,'" Colton said. "Miles made nice play, and I just tried to kind of slant through the zone there. I'm fortunate enough that I just got a step on the guy and just tried to fire it on net. Luckily it went in.”

Rantanen made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 13:19 of the first, scoring short side through a screen from the right circle. Berube challenged the play for a missed game stoppage, but the call was confirmed after a video review.

STL@COL: Rantanen fires a shot through traffic for a PPG

Thomas cut it to 2-1 at 17:49 of the second period. He received a cross-ice pass from Kasperi Kapanen, cut to the high slot and roofed a wrist shot glove side on Prosvetov.

“[Nick Leddy] skates it up, takes one guy to the net, [Pavel Buchnevich] takes the other guy to the net, and I get free in the slot. So great play by all those guys,” Thomas said. “Obviously, being down two in the first is not very good, but I think we responded well. We had a bunch of chances and made it close going into the third.”

Lehkonen extended the lead to 3-1 at 1:41 of the third period. Makar wound up for a one-timer in the bottom of the right circle but instead sent a pass to Lehkonen, who scored past Binnington's right pad from the edge of the crease.

Byram made it 4-1 at 7:59 on a one-timer after Brayden Schenn turned the puck over to MacKinnon in his own zone.

“I feel like we were forechecking a little bit better. We were working harder, like getting pucks back,” Rantanen said. “Everybody was kind of chipping in, and the guys who didn't score, they were playing well. So, I think everybody had a solid game.”

NOTES: Rantanen's power-play goal was his 80th in the NHL. He is the seventh player in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history to score that many, joining Joe Sakic (205), Michel Goulet (147), Milan Hejduk (140), Peter Stastny (120), MacKinnon (83) and Anton Stastny (80). … It was the Avalanche's 900th home win in franchise history, and the 600th home win since the team relocated to Denver from Quebec ahead of the 1995-96 season.