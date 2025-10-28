Projected Lineup: Oct. 28 vs. Detroit

With back-to-back games and travel last night, the St. Louis Blues opted not to hold a morning skate ahead of Tuesday night's 7:15 p.m. meeting with the Detroit Red Wings (FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The Blues will be without Jake Neighbours for the second straight game after he was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a right leg injury. Neighbours is expected to be re-evaluated in five weeks.

"You lose a player that is one of your heart and soul guys that you know as a coach is going to bring effort and competitive spirit every night," Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said of Neighbours being out of the lineup. "It's obviously a big loss. Next man up mentality, we'll have to pull through while he's on the mend."

Montgomery also confirmed that Robert Thomas, who is day-to-day with an injury, will also not be available for Tuesday's game.

No lineup changes are expected, other than Jordan Binnington likely to start in goal. Montgomery did confirm he juggled the lines a bit, and those are listed below from pregame warmups.