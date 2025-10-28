Projected Lineup: Oct. 28 vs. Detroit

binnington_redwings_projected
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

With back-to-back games and travel last night, the St. Louis Blues opted not to hold a morning skate ahead of Tuesday night's 7:15 p.m. meeting with the Detroit Red Wings (FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The Blues will be without Jake Neighbours for the second straight game after he was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a right leg injury. Neighbours is expected to be re-evaluated in five weeks.

"You lose a player that is one of your heart and soul guys that you know as a coach is going to bring effort and competitive spirit every night," Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said of Neighbours being out of the lineup. "It's obviously a big loss. Next man up mentality, we'll have to pull through while he's on the mend."

Montgomery also confirmed that Robert Thomas, who is day-to-day with an injury, will also not be available for Tuesday's game.

No lineup changes are expected, other than Jordan Binnington likely to start in goal. Montgomery did confirm he juggled the lines a bit, and those are listed below from pregame warmups.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Brayden Schenn - Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway - Pius Suter - Jordan Kyrou
Alexander Texier - Oskar Sundqvist - Nick Bjugstad
Alexey Toropchenko - Nathan Walker - Mathieu Joseph

Defense

Colton Parayko - Philip Broberg
Cam Fowler - Justin Faulk - Cam Fowler
Tyler Tucker - Logan Mailloux

Goaltender

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues vs. Red Wings

News Feed

Neighbours placed on injured reserve with leg injury

Preview: Blues vs. Red Wings

Crosby gets 1,700th point in Penguins win against Blues

Red Wings score 6 straight to rally past Blues

Cooley has natural hat trick, Mammoth score 7 to defeat Blues

Kempe scores on power play in OT, Kings top Blues to end 4-game skid

Blues host annual Pink at the Rink Night on Oct. 23 to raise breast cancer awareness

Kyrou scores 1st goal of season, Blues hold off Stars

Blues host first Hunting & Fishing Night

Blackhawks pull away from Blues with 5 unanswered goals

Blues Hall of Fame reveals Class of 2026

Underdog, Blues announce multi-year marketing partnership to enhance fan engagement

Snuggerud scores twice for 1st multigoal game, Blues defeat Canucks

Blues honor Federko with player of the game award

Neighbours, Blues rebound in win against Flames

When the Blues win, you win this season

Gustavsson makes 26 saves, Wild shut out Blues in season opener

Blues partner with Edwardsville Tigers for Hockey Fight Cancer Challenge