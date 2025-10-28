Neighbours placed on injured reserve with leg injury

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have placed forward Jake Neighbours on injured reserve with a right leg injury.

Neighbours is scheduled to be re-evaluated in five weeks.

Neighbours, 23, suffered the injury during the Blues game against the Detroit Red Wings last Saturday. This season, the 6-foot, 201-pound forward has posted six goals and seven points overall through eight games.

Currently in his fifth season with the Blues, the Calgary, Alberta, native has totaled 103 points (62 goals, 41 assists) and 107 penalty minutes in 219 career regular-season games.