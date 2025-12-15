Preview: Blues vs. Predators

By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

The Blues opened a four-game holiday homestand on a high note with a rivalry win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Now, St. Louis looks to build on it as they skate in the second contest of the stretch against the Nashville Predators. With the home crowd behind them and points at a premium, the Blues aim to keep the energy rolling as they settle in for a busy week in front of their fans.

🕒 When: Monday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 12-14-7
  • Power Play: 18.8 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 77.8 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.55 / 3.52
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.4 / 28.0
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 51.6
NASHVILLE PREDATORS
  • Record: 12-15-4
  • PP: 17.3 percent
  • PK: 82.2 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.74 / 3.52
  • Shots for / against per game: 27.9 / 28.8
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 52.6

STL@NSH: McGing scores first NHL goal

THE OPPONENT

The Blues and Predators face off for the second of four meetings this season, with the rivalry returning to Enterprise Center after Nashville claimed a 7-2 win last Thursday. Despite that result, recent history has favored St. Louis, which is 4-1-0 in its last five games against the Predators and 9-6-1 over the last 16 matchups overall. The Blues have also found success at home, winning back-to-back games against Nashville at Enterprise Center and posting a 5-2-1 record in their last eight home contests versus the Predators. Special teams have played a role as well, with St. Louis scoring a power-play goal in five straight home games against Nashville, converting at a 26.3 percent clip (5-for-19) over that span.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 11 at NSH | NSH 7, STL 2

Dec. 15 vs. NSH, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Dec. 27 vs. NSH, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Feb. 2 at NSH, 7 p.m. CT

CHI@STL: Mailloux nets first with Blues

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Logan Mailloux delivered a memorable performance Friday against Chicago, scoring his first career goal as a Blue while turning in his strongest game of the season. The young defenseman was active and assertive throughout the night, making his presence felt at both ends of the ice. Beyond the goal, Mailloux showed a willingness to stand up for his teammates, engaging physically and matching the emotion of a rivalry game in front of the home crowd. As he continues to grow into his role, performances like Friday’s highlight his confidence, competitiveness and impact when the stakes are high.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Few opposing players are as familiar to the Blues as Ryan O’Reilly. The veteran forward continues to be a driving force, leading the Predators in total points this season. O’Reilly enters the matchup on a three-game point streak, recording one goal and two assists over that span, and has tallied 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 31 games overall. His experience, two-way reliability and knack for producing in key moments make him a constant threat whenever he’s on the ice.

BLUE NOTES

  • Monday is the Blues' annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The night features numerous fundraising efforts, player-driven initiatives, community stories and more, all while being devoted to those who have been affected by cancer.
  • Dylan Holloway's next game will be the 200th of his career. He is also two points shy of 100.
  • Robby Fabbri was signed to a one-year, two-way contract Wednesday and has an assist in back-to-back games (2a).
  • Robert Thomas recorded his 15th and 16th assists of the season on Friday vs. Chicago, his 69th career multi-assist game, the third most in franchise history.

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Dec. 17 - Blues vs. Jets | Tickets
  • Dec. 18 - Blues vs. Rangers | Tickets
  • Dec. 20 - Blues at Panthers

