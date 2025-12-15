Preview: Blues vs. Predators

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Logan Mailloux delivered a memorable performance Friday against Chicago, scoring his first career goal as a Blue while turning in his strongest game of the season. The young defenseman was active and assertive throughout the night, making his presence felt at both ends of the ice. Beyond the goal, Mailloux showed a willingness to stand up for his teammates, engaging physically and matching the emotion of a rivalry game in front of the home crowd. As he continues to grow into his role, performances like Friday’s highlight his confidence, competitiveness and impact when the stakes are high.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Few opposing players are as familiar to the Blues as Ryan O’Reilly. The veteran forward continues to be a driving force, leading the Predators in total points this season. O’Reilly enters the matchup on a three-game point streak, recording one goal and two assists over that span, and has tallied 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 31 games overall. His experience, two-way reliability and knack for producing in key moments make him a constant threat whenever he’s on the ice.

BLUE NOTES

Monday is the Blues' annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The night features numerous fundraising efforts, player-driven initiatives, community stories and more, all while being devoted to those who have been affected by cancer.

Dylan Holloway's next game will be the 200th of his career. He is also two points shy of 100.

Robby Fabbri was signed to a one-year, two-way contract Wednesday and has an assist in back-to-back games (2a).

Robert Thomas recorded his 15th and 16th assists of the season on Friday vs. Chicago, his 69th career multi-assist game, the third most in franchise history.

UPCOMING GAMES