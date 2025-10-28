Preview: Blues vs. Red Wings

THE OPPONENT

The Blues and Red Wings meet for the second and final time this season after Detroit claimed a 6-4 win on Saturday. The team has taken a step forward under head coach Todd McLellan, blending veteran leadership with young talent. Captain Dylan Larkin drives the offense alongside Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond, while rookie Emmitt Finnie has been a pleasant surprise early on. Moritz Seider anchors the defense, giving Detroit a balanced, fast-paced lineup that will test the Blues.

St. Louis has found recent success in the series, going 2-1-0 in the last three matchups and 6-4-1 over the past 11. At Enterprise Center, the Blues are 4-1-4 in their last nine meetings with Detroit. Dylan Holloway and Robert Thomas have each tallied five points against the Red Wings since the start of last season. Monday started up the Blues' first back-to-back set of the year, and the team is looking to bounce back after facing Pittsburgh.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 25 at DET | Red Wings 6, Blues 4

Oct. 28 vs. DET, 7:15 p.m. CT | Tickets