Preview: Blues vs. Red Wings

preview
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 7:15 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

Two games on the road, two lessons learned — now the Blues are back where they belong: under the lights at Enterprise Center. The Red Wings roll in for a showdown, but the Blues are ready to shake off the travel dust and remind everyone why home ice hits different.

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 3-5-1
  • Power Play: 22.2 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 72.0 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.00 / 4.33
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 26.0 / 26.0
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 51.4
RED WINGS
  • Record: 6-3-0
  • PP: 21.4 percent
  • PK: 84.0 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.33 / 3.22
  • Shots for / against per game: 28.3 / 26.8
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 51.6

STL@DET: Buchnevich scores PPG 59 seconds into 2nd period

THE OPPONENT

The Blues and Red Wings meet for the second and final time this season after Detroit claimed a 6-4 win on Saturday. The team has taken a step forward under head coach Todd McLellan, blending veteran leadership with young talent. Captain Dylan Larkin drives the offense alongside Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond, while rookie Emmitt Finnie has been a pleasant surprise early on. Moritz Seider anchors the defense, giving Detroit a balanced, fast-paced lineup that will test the Blues.

St. Louis has found recent success in the series, going 2-1-0 in the last three matchups and 6-4-1 over the past 11. At Enterprise Center, the Blues are 4-1-4 in their last nine meetings with Detroit. Dylan Holloway and Robert Thomas have each tallied five points against the Red Wings since the start of last season. Monday started up the Blues' first back-to-back set of the year, and the team is looking to bounce back after facing Pittsburgh.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 25 at DET | Red Wings 6, Blues 4

Oct. 28 vs. DET, 7:15 p.m. CT | Tickets

STL@PIT: Kyrou ties the game

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES

Jordan Kyrou has found his rhythm early, riding a seven-game point streak and heating up on the power play. After leading the Blues last season with 36 goals and a career-best +23 rating, Kyrou’s continued to prove why he’s one of the most dynamic players in his draft class. With speed to burn and confidence growing by the game, he’s once again setting the tempo for the Blues’ offense. He looks poised to keep the streak rolling back on home ice.

RED WINGS

The Blues will need to keep an eye on rookie forward Emmitt Finnie, who’s been a breakout story for Detroit early in the season. The 20-year-old ranks second among all NHL rookies in scoring with eight points (4g, 4a) through nine games, showing impressive confidence and skill in his first NHL stretch. Finnie’s poise and knack for creating offense have quickly made him a key part of the Red Wings’ attack

BLUE NOTES

  • Tyler Tucker is expected to appear in his 100th game.
  • Doug Armstrong has 1,544 career games as a GM, the 18th most in NHL history (2nd most among active GMs – Ken Holland, 2,071).

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Oct 30 - Blues vs. Canucks | Tickets
  • Nov. 1 - Blues at Blue Jackets
  • Nov. 3 - Blues vs. Oilers | Tickets

