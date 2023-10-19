News Feed

Blues present JOFA Tkachuk helmet to player of the game

Blues present JOFA Tkachuk helmet to player of the game
Preview: Blues vs. Coyotes

Preview: Blues vs. Coyotes
Dvorsky re-assigned to OHL's Sudbury Wolves

Dvorsky re-assigned to OHL's Sudbury Wolves
Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for first win
Buchnevich sustains upper-body injury

Buchnevich sustains upper-body injury
Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout

Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout
Blues name roster for 2023-24 Opening Night

Blues name roster for 2023-24 Opening Night
Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield
Blues embark on team-building trip to Frisco

Blues embark on team-building trip to Frisco
Blues to host 2024 Prospect Showcase

Blues to host 2024 Prospect Showcase
Blues assign 4 players to AHL

Blues assign 4 players to AHL
Blues beat Blackhawks 5-3 in preseason finale

Blues beat Blackhawks 5-3 in preseason finale
Statement on the passing of Wendy Pleau

Statement on the passing of Wendy Pleau
2024 Blues Hall of Fame class to be revealed Oct. 19

2024 Blues Hall of Fame class to be announced Oct. 19
Start time adjusted for Jan. 6 game at Carolina 

Start time adjusted for Jan. 6 game at Carolina 
Blues add Post Holdings to local partnership roster

Blues add Post Holdings to local partnership roster
Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 14 at Union Station

Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 14 at Union Station
Blues announce major partnership expansion with First Community Credit Union

Blues announce major partnership expansion with First Community Credit Union

Projected Lineup: Oct. 19 vs. Arizona

toropchenko_projected
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Despite having four days to rest, Pavel Buchnevich will not be ready to play on Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN) as he recovers from an upper-body injury.

Buchnevich was injured late in the first period of Saturday’s 2-1 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken. Blues Head Coach Craig Berube labeled Buchnevich as day-to-day but ruled him out for Thursday’s game.

Due to the injury, the Blues will have to shuffle the forwards around a bit.

Brandon Saad is expected to move up to the top line with Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou based on team practices this week. The move creates an opening for Alexey Toropchenko to move from the fourth line to the second line with Brayden Schenn and Kasperi Kapanen.

It’s an opportunity Toropchenko has earned, according to Berube.

“He’s so quick to get on pucks. (That line) is going to have more puck touches in the offensive zone because of him,” Berube said. “Getting in on the forecheck, creating those loose pucks, his ability to get there on time is so critical. He’s played good hockey, he’s earned an opportunity to move up there right now.”

The injury to Buchnevich also creates an opportunity for Nikita Alexandrov, who figures to slot in on the fourth line in his first appearance of the regular season. Alexandrov played 28 games with the Blues last season, netting three goals and four assists.

Berube’s defense remains unchanged, although Joel Hofer will start in goal, also making his first appearance of the season.

"We want to get him going here," Berube said of Hofer's start. "We're going to need both goalies and it's a good opportunity for him tonight."

The projected lineup for Thursday's game against the Coyotes is below. The team held an optional practice, so the lineup is based on Wednesday's practice at Enterprise Center.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brandon Saad - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen
Jakub Vrana - Kevin Hayes - Sammy Blais
Nikita Alexandrov - Oskar Sundqvist - Jake Neighbours

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Joel Hofer

Related Content

Preview: Blues vs. Coyotes

Preview: Blues vs. Coyotes
2024 Blues Hall of Fame class to be revealed Oct. 19

2024 Blues Hall of Fame class to be announced Oct. 19