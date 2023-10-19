Projected Lineup: Oct. 19 vs. Arizona

Despite having four days to rest, Pavel Buchnevich will not be ready to play on Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN) as he recovers from an upper-body injury.

Buchnevich was injured late in the first period of Saturday’s 2-1 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken. Blues Head Coach Craig Berube labeled Buchnevich as day-to-day but ruled him out for Thursday’s game.

Due to the injury, the Blues will have to shuffle the forwards around a bit.

Brandon Saad is expected to move up to the top line with Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou based on team practices this week. The move creates an opening for Alexey Toropchenko to move from the fourth line to the second line with Brayden Schenn and Kasperi Kapanen.

It’s an opportunity Toropchenko has earned, according to Berube.

“He’s so quick to get on pucks. (That line) is going to have more puck touches in the offensive zone because of him,” Berube said. “Getting in on the forecheck, creating those loose pucks, his ability to get there on time is so critical. He’s played good hockey, he’s earned an opportunity to move up there right now.”

The injury to Buchnevich also creates an opportunity for Nikita Alexandrov, who figures to slot in on the fourth line in his first appearance of the regular season. Alexandrov played 28 games with the Blues last season, netting three goals and four assists.

Berube’s defense remains unchanged, although Joel Hofer will start in goal, also making his first appearance of the season.

"We want to get him going here," Berube said of Hofer's start. "We're going to need both goalies and it's a good opportunity for him tonight."

The projected lineup for Thursday's game against the Coyotes is below. The team held an optional practice, so the lineup is based on Wednesday's practice at Enterprise Center.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brandon Saad - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen

Jakub Vrana - Kevin Hayes - Sammy Blais

Nikita Alexandrov - Oskar Sundqvist - Jake Neighbours

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko

Torey Krug - Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Joel Hofer