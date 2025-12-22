Preview: Blues at Lightning

The Blues skated to a statement win Saturday against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. And next the team looks to carry that momentum into the final stop of their road trip Monday in Tampa Bay. It’s a chance to close out the swing on a high note before the schedule pauses for the holiday break with no games until Dec. 27.

🕒 When: Monday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, FL
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 14-15-8
  • Power Play: 18.4 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 77.4 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.54 / 3.38
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.5 / 27.9
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 50.9
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
  • Record: 19-13-3
  • PP: 17.0 percent
  • PK: 84.1 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.23 / 2.66
  • Shots for / against per game: 28.0 / 26.7
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 46.8

TBL@STL: Toropchenko gives Blues the lead

THE OPPONENT

The Tampa Bay Lightning enter the 2025–26 season as a familiar contender built around elite skill and experienced depth. Offensively, Tampa Bay features dynamic playmakers and proven scorers who can generate offense at even strength and on the power play. Brandon Hagel, Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov continue to be central drivers of their attack. In net, Andrei Vasilevskiy anchors the lineup as one of the NHL’s premier goaltenders, providing a steady presence between the pipes.

The Blues and Lightning will meet for the first of two matchups this season, with the return trip set for Jan. 16 in St. Louis. The Blues went 1-1-0 against Tampa Bay last season, with each team defending home ice, and the recent history between the clubs has been competitive. St. Louis is 2-2-0 in its last four games against the Lightning and holds a 7-5-0 record over the last 12 meetings overall, though trips to Tampa have proven challenging as the Blues are 2-4-0 in their last six games there.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 22 at TBL, 6 p.m. CT

Jan. 16 vs. TBL, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

STL@FLA: Thomas finds the back of the net

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Robert Thomas is set to appear in his 500th NHL game Monday and he continues to drive the Blues’ offense. The forward recorded a three-point night (2g, 1a) Friday and has been remarkably consistent of late with 10 points in his last eight games and 18 over his last 20 contests. Thomas leads St. Louis with 18 assists and 27 points this season, and his play-making prowess continues to etch his name into the record books—his 111 career multi-point games rank eighth in franchise history, while his 69 multi-assist games are the third most all-time.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Nikita Kucherov remains the engine of Tampa Bay’s offense and is once again a key threat heading into the matchup. The Lightning forward leads the team in both points and assists, compiling 43 points on the season (13g, 30a), and continues to dictate play with his vision and creativity. Kucherov has also found consistent success against St. Louis, as he and Steven Stamkos are tied as the franchise scoring leaders versus the Blues.

BLUE NOTES

  • Cam Fowler recorded his 12th assist on Friday at Florida, the 400th of his career.
  • Pius Suter is expected to appear in his 400th career game.
  • Jake Neighbours scored his ninth and 10th goals of the season on Friday at Florida, his fourth multi-goal game of the season.

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Dec. 27 - Blues vs. Predators | Tickets
  • Dec. 29 - Blues vs. Sabres | Tickets
  • Dec. 31 - Blues at Avalanche

