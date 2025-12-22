Preview: Blues at Lightning

THE OPPONENT

The Tampa Bay Lightning enter the 2025–26 season as a familiar contender built around elite skill and experienced depth. Offensively, Tampa Bay features dynamic playmakers and proven scorers who can generate offense at even strength and on the power play. Brandon Hagel, Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov continue to be central drivers of their attack. In net, Andrei Vasilevskiy anchors the lineup as one of the NHL’s premier goaltenders, providing a steady presence between the pipes.

The Blues and Lightning will meet for the first of two matchups this season, with the return trip set for Jan. 16 in St. Louis. The Blues went 1-1-0 against Tampa Bay last season, with each team defending home ice, and the recent history between the clubs has been competitive. St. Louis is 2-2-0 in its last four games against the Lightning and holds a 7-5-0 record over the last 12 meetings overall, though trips to Tampa have proven challenging as the Blues are 2-4-0 in their last six games there.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 22 at TBL, 6 p.m. CT

Jan. 16 vs. TBL, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets