2024 Blues Hall of Fame class to be revealed Oct. 19 vs. Arizona

The St. Louis Blues will reveal the 2024 Blues Hall of Fame class at the Oct. 19 game against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Blues Hall of Fame - presented by First Community - was established in 2023 to commemorate the players, coaches, broadcasters and management that have made outstanding contributions to the franchise.

The inaugural class featured 11 former players – Red Berenson, Bernie Federko, Bob Gassoff, Glenn Hall, Brett Hull, Al MacInnis, Barclay Plager, Bob Plager, Chris Pronger, Brian Sutter and Garry Unger – alongside legendary coach Scotty Bowman, longtime broadcaster Dan Kelly and original Blues owners Sid Salomon Jr. and Sid Salomon III.

Tickets for the Oct. 19 game are available now online at ticketmaster.com. Details on the induction ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Learn more about the Blues Hall of Fame at stlouisblues.com/halloffame.