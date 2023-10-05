News Feed

Projected Lineup: Oct. 5 at Dallas

Blues, Stars set to face-off Thursday

Start time adjusted for Jan. 6 game at Carolina 

Blues add Post Holdings to local partnership roster

Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 14 at Union Station

Blues announce major partnership expansion with First Community Credit Union

ACHA National Championship returns to St. Louis in 2025, 2027, 2028

Blues assign 4 players to Thunderbirds

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Gaudette assigned to Springfield

Blues trim 14 players from training camp roster

3 players assigned to junior teams

Steve's Hot Dogs to open at Enterprise Center

Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Blues begin first training camp practices

Blues begin training camp with Content Day

Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

2024 Blues Hall of Fame class to be revealed Oct. 19 vs. Arizona

By Jacob Stinson
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues will reveal the 2024 Blues Hall of Fame class at the Oct. 19 game against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Blues Hall of Fame - presented by First Community - was established in 2023 to commemorate the players, coaches, broadcasters and management that have made outstanding contributions to the franchise.

The inaugural class featured 11 former players – Red Berenson, Bernie Federko, Bob Gassoff, Glenn Hall, Brett Hull, Al MacInnis, Barclay Plager, Bob Plager, Chris Pronger, Brian Sutter and Garry Unger – alongside legendary coach Scotty Bowman, longtime broadcaster Dan Kelly and original Blues owners Sid Salomon Jr. and Sid Salomon III.

Tickets for the Oct. 19 game are available now online at ticketmaster.com. Details on the induction ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Learn more about the Blues Hall of Fame at stlouisblues.com/halloffame.