Preview: Blues vs. Coyotes

BLUES The St. Louis Blues have had four consecutive days off from game action, giving them ample time to recover and prepare for the second of their three-game opening homestand.

It took shootouts to decide each of their first two games, falling in Dallas to start the season and defeating Seattle in Saturday's Home Opener. The Blues have not played consecutive shootouts since April 2019, just before their run to a Stanley Cup championship.

The biggest story in the Blues' initial games has been the play of Jordan Binnington. Stopping 63 out of 65 shots faced, Binnington leads all NHL goaltenders with more than one start with a .969 save percentage and 0.92 goals-against average.

The Blues will look to ignite their offense in front of Binnington soon, however, as they have scored just one goal in each game and are still looking for their first power-play goal. The upper-body injury to Pavel Buchnevich may present a challenge, with Head Coach Craig Berube calling him "day to day" after practice on Tuesday.

The Blues pick up their pace of games with two home games in the next three nights, against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

They'll host the Coyotes with an early record of 1-0-1, good for three out of a possible four points in the early goings of the season.