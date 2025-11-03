Projected Lineup: Nov. 3 vs. Edmonton

The St. Louis Blues will be getting a major piece back in their lineup on Monday. Robert Thomas will return to the ice as the team takes on the Edmonton Oilers at Enterprise Center (7:30 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The forward left Oct. 25 in Detroit with an injury and missed the next four games. The reinforcements come at a perfect time as the Blues are looking to snap a seven-game winless streak.

"We've got our No. 1 center back, so it's a big boost," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery on Thomas' return. "Everyone gets deployed appropriately with the minutes and especially match-ups as well, especially when you're at home."

Thomas will slot back onto the first line tonight alongside Pavel Buchnevich and Jimmy Snuggerud.

"We feel like we're building our team game and you can see that coming into play but you just haven't got the results yet," Thomas said. "If you continue to build your game the results will come eventually so, that's why I'm excited to come back and hopefully help our team get a big win."

The projected lineup is based on Monday's morning skate at Enterprise Center.