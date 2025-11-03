Projected Lineup: Nov. 3 vs. Edmonton

Projected Lineup
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues will be getting a major piece back in their lineup on Monday. Robert Thomas will return to the ice as the team takes on the Edmonton Oilers at Enterprise Center (7:30 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The forward left Oct. 25 in Detroit with an injury and missed the next four games. The reinforcements come at a perfect time as the Blues are looking to snap a seven-game winless streak.

"We've got our No. 1 center back, so it's a big boost," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery on Thomas' return. "Everyone gets deployed appropriately with the minutes and especially match-ups as well, especially when you're at home."

Thomas will slot back onto the first line tonight alongside Pavel Buchnevich and Jimmy Snuggerud.

"We feel like we're building our team game and you can see that coming into play but you just haven't got the results yet," Thomas said. "If you continue to build your game the results will come eventually so, that's why I'm excited to come back and hopefully help our team get a big win."

The projected lineup is based on Monday's morning skate at Enterprise Center.

Thomas returns after missing four games

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Brayden Schenn - Pius Suter - Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway - Dalibor Dvorsky - Oskar Sundqvist
Alexey Toropchenko - Nick Bjugstad - Mathieu Joseph

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler - Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker - Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues vs. Oilers

News Feed

Blues acquire Rosen in trade with Capitals

Preview: Blues vs. Oilers

Greaves helps Blue Jackets defeat Blues for 4th win in row

Sherwood scores hat trick for Canucks in shootout win against Blues

Dvorsky recalled from Springfield

Larkin gets 3 points, Red Wings defeat Blues

Neighbours placed on injured reserve with leg injury

Crosby gets 1,700th point in Penguins win against Blues

Red Wings score 6 straight to rally past Blues

Cooley has natural hat trick, Mammoth score 7 to defeat Blues

Kempe scores on power play in OT, Kings top Blues to end 4-game skid

Blues host annual Pink at the Rink Night on Oct. 23 to raise breast cancer awareness

Kyrou scores 1st goal of season, Blues hold off Stars

Blues host first Hunting & Fishing Night

Blackhawks pull away from Blues with 5 unanswered goals

Blues Hall of Fame reveals Class of 2026

Underdog, Blues announce multi-year marketing partnership to enhance fan engagement

Snuggerud scores twice for 1st multigoal game, Blues defeat Canucks