Preview: Blues vs. Oilers

THE OPPONENT

The Oilers, guided by head coach Kris Knoblauch, bring a high-powered lineup built around elite talent and offensive firepower. Led by stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton thrives on pace and precision, with defenseman Evan Bouchard adding another layer of threat from the blue line. Goaltenders Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard anchor the crease, giving the Oilers a steady presence behind their explosive attack. With skill across all areas of the ice, Edmonton remains one of the league’s most dynamic teams.

St. Louis and Edmonton face off for the first of three meetings this season. The Blues will look to reverse last season’s results after going 0-2-1 against the Oilers, but recent history at Enterprise Center is in their favor—St. Louis has earned points in three straight home games against Edmonton (2-0-1) and is 3-1-1 in its last five on home ice against them. The Blues have also found success on the power play in this matchup, converting on 28.6 percent of their chances (8-for-28) over the last nine games. Pavel Buchnevich paced the team with five points (1g, 4a) against the Oilers last season, while Jordan Kyrou led the way with two goals.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 3 vs. EDM, 7:30 p.m. CT | Tickets

Jan. 18 at EDM, 7 p.m. CT

Mar. 13 vs. EDM, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets