Preview: Blues vs. Oilers

By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Monday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

After a quick pit stop on the road that didn’t quite go their way, the Blues are back home—and back in style—rocking their third jerseys at Enterprise Center. Before they pack up again for a two-game road stint, they’ll look to turn the page and crank up the energy in front of the home crowd. Consider this the perfect mix of throwback vibes and bounce-back motivation.

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 3-7-2
  • Power Play: 23.5 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 69.7 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.83 / 4.17
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 27.8 / 25.6
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 50.7
OILERS
  • Record: 6-4-3
  • PP: 33.3 percent
  • PK: 80.7 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.15 / 3.08
  • Shots for / against per game: 29.3 / 25.0
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 52.0

EDM@STL: Parayko scores wicked snap shot

THE OPPONENT

The Oilers, guided by head coach Kris Knoblauch, bring a high-powered lineup built around elite talent and offensive firepower. Led by stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton thrives on pace and precision, with defenseman Evan Bouchard adding another layer of threat from the blue line. Goaltenders Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard anchor the crease, giving the Oilers a steady presence behind their explosive attack. With skill across all areas of the ice, Edmonton remains one of the league’s most dynamic teams.

St. Louis and Edmonton face off for the first of three meetings this season. The Blues will look to reverse last season’s results after going 0-2-1 against the Oilers, but recent history at Enterprise Center is in their favor—St. Louis has earned points in three straight home games against Edmonton (2-0-1) and is 3-1-1 in its last five on home ice against them. The Blues have also found success on the power play in this matchup, converting on 28.6 percent of their chances (8-for-28) over the last nine games. Pavel Buchnevich paced the team with five points (1g, 4a) against the Oilers last season, while Jordan Kyrou led the way with two goals.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 3 vs. EDM, 7:30 p.m. CT | Tickets

Jan. 18 at EDM, 7 p.m. CT

Mar. 13 vs. EDM, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

OTT@STL: Sundqvist makes it 2-0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES

It's always Sunny in St. Louis! Oskar Sundqvist is set to skate in his 500th career NHL game on Monday, marking a milestone moment for the dependable Blues forward. Sundqvist has quietly been one of the team’s top playmakers, collecting five assists this season—including three over his last two games—which ties him for the team lead alongside Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas. With his steady two-way play and recent offensive touch, Sunny will look to make his milestone night one to remember.

OILERS

Evan Bouchard continues to be a driving force from the Edmonton blue line. The 26-year-old defenseman netted the overtime winner against Chicago on Saturday and has nine points (2g, 7a) through 13 games this season. Known for his heavy shot and poise with the puck, Bouchard anchors the Oilers’ top power-play unit and plays a key role in sparking their transition game—making him a constant threat to impact both ends of the ice.

BLUE NOTES

  • Pius Suter has recorded seven points (4g, 3a) this season, which shares second on the team (1. Kyrou, 8).
  • Nick Bjgustad scored his third goal of the season on Saturday at Columbus and has three points in his last 4 games (2g, 1a).
  • Jimmy Snuggerud leads the Blues and shares second among all rookies in the NHL with four power play points (2ppg, 2ppa).

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Nov. 5 - Blues at Capitals
  • Nov. 6 - Blues at Sabres
  • Nov. 8 - Blues vs. Kraken | Tickets

