Two players that weren’t in the lineup on Wednesday will be back for Saturday’s 1 p.m. matchup with the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center (Blue Note+, 101 ESPN).

Pavel Buchnevich (upper-body injury) and Connor McMichael (lower-body injury) will both return.

Bucnhevich will return to his third-line center position, bumping Pius Suter back to the fourth line.

McMichael was activated from injured reserve and goes back to his second line spot with Mason McTavish, bumping Dalibor Dvorsky down to the fourth line.

Nathan Walker and Ross Johnston are expected to sit out.

Jimmy Snuggerud was placed on injured reserve but remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury. "No need to worry at all," Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said about Snuggerud being placed on IR.