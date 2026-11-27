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BLUES Down multiple lineup regulars, the Blues came within 2.3 seconds of extending their winning streak to five games before New York's Viktor Eklund forced overtime with a 2-2 equalizer, setting up a shootout win for the Islanders.

Dylan Holloway and Mason McTavish scored in regulation for St. Louis. Jake Neighbours was the lone goal scorer in the shootout, the Blues' penalty kill went 2-for-2 and Joel Hofer made 27 saves on 29 shots.

Otto Stenberg and Adam Jiricek made their returns to the Blues' lineup after being recalled from Springfield on Tuesday.

"I loved our effort and I loved our grit," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery. "I thought we played an intelligent road game. We're down a few bodies so it's just good to see young guys come up and play well and our leaders continuing to lead us. We'd like to have two points there. Wish we had killed two more seconds."

The Blues return to Enterprise Center looking to extend their point streak to six games.

STARS Since their last meeting against St. Louis, Dallas signed former Blue David Perron to a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2026-27 season. Perron was drafted No. 26 overall by St. Louis in the 2007 NHL Draft and tallied 16 points in the Blues' 2018-19 postseason run to the first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The 38-year-old forward split playing time between the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings last season, and has one goal in 10 games played since signing with the Stars.

The Stars had a five-game winning streak snapped in a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Wednesday and have a 6-1-2 record on the road this season. Dallas has not scored a power-play goal in their last five games and their penalty kill is 15-for-17 (88.2%) over that span.

Mikko Rantanen is on a three-game point streak, with one goal and five assists over those three games.

Defensemen Kyle Capobianco and Lian Bischel are on the injured reserve list with lower-body injuries. Forward Matt Duchene is on the longterm injured reserve list after undergoing surgery to repair a core injury.