The St. Louis Blues are dealing with a rash of injuries as they head to New York for a one-game road trip against the Islanders. A number of the Blues' regulars will be out when the puck drops at UBS Arena on Wednesday (6 p.m., Blue Note+, 101 ESPN).

"We've got a lot of ins and outs, and we've got some game-time decisions," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery before the game.

Forward Jimmy Snuggerud, day-to-day with an upper-body injury, will not play. Neither will forward Connor McMichael nor defenseman Brandon Carlo, who were both placed on injured reserve Tuesday with lower-body injuries.

Adam Jiricek and Otto Stenberg, recalled from Springfield yesterday, will both enter the lineup in New York.

Joel Hofer will get the start in net.

The lines and defense pairings are still to be determined, per Montgomery. They will be updated here once available at warmups.