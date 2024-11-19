Projected Lineup: Nov. 19 vs. Minnesota

GettyImages-2147040805
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues are back at home for a divisional matchup, and they'll get some welcome reinforcements when they take the ice. Forward Robert Thomas will return to the lineup as his team faces off against the Minnesota Wild (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+ and Hulu, 101 ESPN).

Thomas has missed the past 12 games after suffering a fractured ankle on Oct. 22 against Winnipeg

"It's obviously frustrating being out," Thomas said. "But I invested a lot in myself and pretty happy with the result and getting back so soon. Excited to be back in the lineup and looking forward to getting in the trenches with the guys."

The forward will center the top line in his first game back alongside wingers Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou. Thomas had six points (one goal, five assists) in seven games prior to the injury and should provide a boost to the Blues on both the offensive and defensive sides of the team's game.

"He's put in a lot of work to get to this point," said Head Coach Drew Bannister. "It doesn't look like he's missed a beat, he's in great shape."

Along with Thomas, Zack Bolduc will draw into Tuesday's lineup. Mathieu Joseph and Oskar Sundqvist will be out.

On defense, Scott Perunovich will be elevated to pair with Justin Faulk while Matthew Kessel will skate with recent call-up Corey Schueneman. Bannister said P.O Joseph - injured Nov. 14 in Buffalo - is close to a return but will not play tonight.

Jordan Binnington looks to get the start in net as he continues to chase the franchise wins record.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forward

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours
Zack Bolduc - Dylan Holloway - Alexandre Texier
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Ryan Suter - Colton Parayko
Scott Perunovich - Justin Faulk
Corey Schueneman - Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

