Projected Lineup: Nov. 14 at Buffalo

Drew Bannister is making a few changes to the lineup on Thursday as the St. Louis Blues look to snap a three-game losing streak when they begin a road trip against the Buffalo Sabres (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+/Hulu, 101 ESPN).

“We lost a hockey game, we felt like we had to make changes,” Bannister said after Thursday’s morning skate.

The most notable move is shifting Brandon Saad up to the second line with Dylan Holloway and Brayden Schenn.

“I think Saader is going to be a big part of our game tonight,” Bannister said. “I think he’s going to challenge himself and that line. Certainly we’re looking for more scoring 5-on-5 and Saader brings that. I expect him to have a big game for us.”

With Saad moving up, Mathieu Joseph is moving down to the fourth line with Oskar Sundqvist and Kasperi Kapanen, who is in for Alexandre Texier.

“I think Matty and Kappy on the wings with Sunny, that’s going to be an aggressive line,” Bannister said. “Two wingers that can really skate and get in on the forecheck, and Sunny is obviously really smart defensively, makes good plays, is in the right spots.

“Both lines with the switches, it’s going to be good for us here tonight.”

No changes are expected on defense, despite Leo Loof being recalled from the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday. Jordan Binnington will start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forward

Jake Neighbours - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Dylan Holloway
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker
Mathieu Joseph - Oskar Sundqvist - Kasperi Kapanen

Defense

Ryan Suter - Colton Parayko
P.O Joseph - Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich - Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

