Projected Lineup: March 28 vs. Calgary

GettyImages-2079107305
By Kayla Kamil
St. Louis Blues

After the St. Louis Blues announced Wednesday that forward Oskar Sundqvist will be out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, Head Coach Drew Bannister will have to make changes to all four forward lines ahead of the team’s Thursday night matchup against the Calgary Flames (7 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

“A player like [Sundqvist] you’re going to miss in your lineup… but I think we have some good players, some good young players that are capable and now it gives them the opportunity to get in the lineup and show what they have,” Bannister said.

Pavel Buchnevich will re-join the first line on the left wing with Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours. Captain Brayden Schenn will play on the second line alongside Brandon Saad and Jordan Kyrou.

“I think [Neighbours] allows [Buchnevich and Thomas] to play more direct at times," Bannister said. "Robby and Buchy are two skill guys that create space for themselves, but Jakey can do a lot of work, whether it’s on their line or other lines.”

In addition, both Zack Bolduc and Zach Dean will re-enter the lineup on the third and fourth lines, respectively. Thursday will be Dean’s second appearance in the Blue Note after making his debut in a 5-2 win in Ottawa on March 21.

Alexey Toropchenko will also re-join the third line, while Kasperi Kapanen is expected to move to the fourth line.

After missing Wednesday’s practice at Centene Community Ice Center with illness, defenseman Torey Krug will be a game-time decision on Thursday according to Bannister. Krug did take the optional morning skate Thursday morning at Enterprise Center.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jake Neighbours 
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou 
Zack Bolduc - Kevin Hayes - Alexey Toropchenko
Nathan Walker - Zach Dean - Kasperi Kapanen

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko 
Torey Krug* - Matthew Kessel 
Scott Perunovich - Justin Faulk

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

\ Gametime Decision*

News Feed

Preview: Blues vs. Flames

Sundqvist to miss rest of season with ACL injury

Blues prospects gearing up for playoffs

Marchessault scores in OT, lifts Golden Knights past Blues

Sundqvist leaves game with lower-body injury

Saad scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild

Leddy reflects on hockey career as he reaches 1,000 NHL games

Blues superfan Anderson wins youth hockey title 5 years after Cup

Kyrou has 3 points in Blues win against Senators 

Lindstein agrees to 3-year entry-level contract

Rantanen gets hat trick, Avalanche defeat Blues for 7th straight win

Dvorsky records 40-goal season in OHL

Blues to host Women in Sports panel on March 30 at Enterprise Center

Blues score 3 in 3rd, top Ducks for 4th straight win

Kyrou helps Blues edge Wild in shootout

Armstrong named Hockey Canada GM for 2026 Winter Olympics

Binnington makes 40 saves, Blues defeat Kings

Kessel signs two-year contract extension