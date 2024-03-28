Projected Lineup: March 28 vs. Calgary

After the St. Louis Blues announced Wednesday that forward Oskar Sundqvist will be out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, Head Coach Drew Bannister will have to make changes to all four forward lines ahead of the team’s Thursday night matchup against the Calgary Flames (7 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

“A player like [Sundqvist] you’re going to miss in your lineup… but I think we have some good players, some good young players that are capable and now it gives them the opportunity to get in the lineup and show what they have,” Bannister said.

Pavel Buchnevich will re-join the first line on the left wing with Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours. Captain Brayden Schenn will play on the second line alongside Brandon Saad and Jordan Kyrou.

“I think [Neighbours] allows [Buchnevich and Thomas] to play more direct at times," Bannister said. "Robby and Buchy are two skill guys that create space for themselves, but Jakey can do a lot of work, whether it’s on their line or other lines.”

In addition, both Zack Bolduc and Zach Dean will re-enter the lineup on the third and fourth lines, respectively. Thursday will be Dean’s second appearance in the Blue Note after making his debut in a 5-2 win in Ottawa on March 21.

Alexey Toropchenko will also re-join the third line, while Kasperi Kapanen is expected to move to the fourth line.

After missing Wednesday’s practice at Centene Community Ice Center with illness, defenseman Torey Krug will be a game-time decision on Thursday according to Bannister. Krug did take the optional morning skate Thursday morning at Enterprise Center.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc - Kevin Hayes - Alexey Toropchenko

Nathan Walker - Zach Dean - Kasperi Kapanen

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko

Torey Krug* - Matthew Kessel

Scott Perunovich - Justin Faulk

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

\ Gametime Decision*