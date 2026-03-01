Projected Lineup: March 1 at Minnesota

Robert Thomas will return to the lineup for the St. Louis Blues on Sunday when the team faces the Minnesota Wild (4 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 101 ESPN).

Thomas has not played since Jan. 10, missing 13 games in that stretch.

The forward was dealing with a lower-body injury and had a minor surgical procedure done on his leg in late January. He returned to practice following the break before taking a personal leave of absence earlier this week.

"We're happy and excited to have him back," said head coach Jim Montgomery. "Adds to the depth of our team, and it's good to have our number one center back."

With Thomas back in the lineup, Jonatan Berggren will sit out. Additionally Oskar Sundqvist will take Nathan Walker's spot on the fourth line today.

The defensive pairings will remain the same as Saturday's game.

Joel Hofer will get the start in net.