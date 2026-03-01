Preview: Blues at Wild

By Elise Butler / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Four-game road trip opens in St. Paul:

The St. Louis Blues went 1-1 on a two-game homestand coming back from the break, and now the team heads on the road for an extended stretch. The trip begins in Minnesota on Sunday as the Blues look to get back on track following Saturday's 3-1 loss to New Jersey. 

The next four games are not only on the road, they come against Western Conference opponents, making them particularly important in the standings. 

The Wild saw their six-game winning streak halted on Friday with a 5-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth. However it's been an impressive season thus far for the team. Minnesota is currently in a three-way battle with the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars for the Central Division title, with the trio all currently ranking in the top five in the NHL.

🕒 When: Sunday, March 1 at 4 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, MN
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

BY THE NUMBERS

  • This is the second of three meetings between the Blues and Wild this season. The Blues are 4-4-0 in their last eight matchups with Minnesota. 
  • Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with four goals and five points against Minnesota since the start of last season.
  • The Blues will finish off their 11th set of back-to-backs Sunday. They are 5-3-2 in their second game this season and their five wins shares sixth-most in the NHL.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 9 vs. MIN | MIN 5, STL 0

March 1 at MIN, 4 p.m. CT

April 13 vs. MIN, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: PAVEL BUCHNEVICH

Forward Pavel Buchnevich scored the Blues' lone goal on Saturday, extending his point streak to four games. He has four goals and six points in that stretch, which dates back to Feb. 2. His 23 assists and 36 points this season both lead the Blues. 

WILD: MATT BOLDY

Forward Matt Boldy carries a nine-game point streak into Sunday's game, accruing 18 points in that span, including six points in two games since the break. Boldy leads the Wild in goals this season with 35 and ranks second in points with 68.

BLUES BUZZ

  • The Blues have 1,361 hits this season, which ranks fifth in the NHL (1. New York Rangers, 1,523).
  • Colton Parayko missed Saturday's game with back spasms, per head coach Jim Montgomery. Montgomery said the defenseman is day-to-day, but doubtful for Sunday's game.

UP NEXT

  • March 4 - Blues at Kraken
  • March 6 - Blues at Sharks
  • March 8 - Blues at Ducks

