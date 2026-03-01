Preview: Blues at Wild

Four-game road trip opens in St. Paul:

The St. Louis Blues went 1-1 on a two-game homestand coming back from the break, and now the team heads on the road for an extended stretch. The trip begins in Minnesota on Sunday as the Blues look to get back on track following Saturday's 3-1 loss to New Jersey.

The next four games are not only on the road, they come against Western Conference opponents, making them particularly important in the standings.

The Wild saw their six-game winning streak halted on Friday with a 5-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth. However it's been an impressive season thus far for the team. Minnesota is currently in a three-way battle with the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars for the Central Division title, with the trio all currently ranking in the top five in the NHL.