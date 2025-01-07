Projected Lineup: Jan. 7 at Minnesota

After a day of rest and practice, the St. Louis Blues are back in action as they face off against Central Division foes the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

There will be two lineup changes among the skaters, with forward Zack Bolduc and defenseman Justin Faulk both drawing back in.

Faulk missed two games with an upper-body injury, but practiced on Monday and will make his return in his hometown. He will be paired with Philip Broberg, allowing Cam Fowler to reunite on the top pair with Colton Parayko.

"It's not fun missing games," Faulk said. "You want to be out there and trying to help the team. We're trying to find a rhythm and find our game as a team so I gotta do what I can to get back and help and stay in the lineup and try to help get our game going where it needs to be."

Bolduc will also make his return to the lineup after a one-game absence and will skate on a line with Jake Neighbours and Oskar Sundqvist. The rest of the forward lines will remain the same as Saturday's game in Columbus.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in net.

"We have another level," Faulk said "And it's a good test tonight to play against a good team and see if we can get a nice road win."