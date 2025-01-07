Projected Lineup: Jan. 7 at Minnesota

GettyImages-2189449046
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

After a day of rest and practice, the St. Louis Blues are back in action as they face off against Central Division foes the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

There will be two lineup changes among the skaters, with forward Zack Bolduc and defenseman Justin Faulk both drawing back in.

Faulk missed two games with an upper-body injury, but practiced on Monday and will make his return in his hometown. He will be paired with Philip Broberg, allowing Cam Fowler to reunite on the top pair with Colton Parayko.

"It's not fun missing games," Faulk said. "You want to be out there and trying to help the team. We're trying to find a rhythm and find our game as a team so I gotta do what I can to get back and help and stay in the lineup and try to help get our game going where it needs to be."

Bolduc will also make his return to the lineup after a one-game absence and will skate on a line with Jake Neighbours and Oskar Sundqvist. The rest of the forward lines will remain the same as Saturday's game in Columbus.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in net.

"We have another level," Faulk said "And it's a good test tonight to play against a good team and see if we can get a nice road win."

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brandon Saad - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Nathan Walker - Alexandre Texier

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Wild

News Feed

Blues partner with First Alert 4 and Matrix Midwest to broadcast 3 games over-the-air

Preview: Blues at Wild

5 Blues prospects medal at 2025 World Junior Championship

Voronkov has 2 goals, Blue Jackets score 6 to hold off Blues

Saad scores natural hat trick, Blues shut out Senators

Blues announce activations for Pride Night on Jan. 9

Fowler, Blues defeat Blackhawks in NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

NHL announces Blues Quarter-Century teams

Fowler to play 1,000th NHL game at Winter Classic

Winter Classic: By the Numbers

Blues, Blackhawks set to take bitter rivalry outside at Winter Classic

Luukkonen makes 35 saves, Sabres defeat Blues for 3rd straight win

Binnington hits home run with Winter Classic mask design

Thomas scores twice, Blues defeat Predators

Holloway scores 1st NHL hat trick, Blues shut out Red Wings

Barkov scores late, Panthers top Blues in OT for 3rd straight win

Projected Lineup: Dec. 20 at Florida

Ellis named to Team Canada for 2024 Spengler Cup