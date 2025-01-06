Preview: Blues at Wild

When: Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (19-18-4) are halfway through the season and, with the playoffs a few months out, they will aim to earn two points against Central Division opponent the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

On Saturday the Blues fell to the Columbus Blues Jackets 6-4 despite a four-goal push in the third period.

Both the Blues and the Blue Jackets were scoring machines late in the game, with each team netting four tallies in the third. The Blues' goals came from forwards Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn and defensemen Cam Fowler and Colton Parayko. Fowler's goal was the 100th of his NHL career.

After the loss, Head Coach Jim Montgomery stated his thoughts on the game.

“Yeah, I’m happy about the pushback, there’s no quit in us and keep trying to get back into the game,” Montgomery said. “Unfortunately, we gave up too much to be able to get back in the game.”

Saturday marked Parayko’s 700th NHL game, all of which have been in the Blue Note. Following this feat, the defenseman addressed what this accomplishment meant for him.

“It’s pretty special,” Parayko said. “To be a part of this organization for 700 games is special and just an honor. It’s a first-class organization. It’s a special place to play and just really fortunate and continue to try to work and do my best to help out and try to help this team win.”

Following the battle with the Wild, the Blues will return home for a four-game homestand beginning Thursday night against Anaheim.

WILD The Minnesota Wild (25-11-4) are headed into Tuesday’s game riding a three-game win streak, including victories over some of the NHL’s hottest teams.

On Saturday the Wild shut out the Carolina Hurricanes, 4-0. Mats Zuccarello scored his first of the game in the opening period. In the second, Joel Eriksson Ek netted the Wild’s second goal of the evening on the power play for a two-goal lead. Coming into the final frame, the Wild tallied two more, including an empty-netter by Zuccarello to seal the victory.

This season the Wild have a 2-0-0 series lead over the Blues, with both wins being in St. Louis. They could be without star forward Kirill Kaprizov, though, who has missed five games with a lower-body injury.

Kaprizov leads the Wild in goals (23), assists (27) and points (50).

Additionally, the Wild will be without defenseman Jared Spurgeon, who was injured against the Nashville Predators on Thursday. The Wild captain has 13 points this season (four goals, nine assists).

Minnesota currently ranks second in the Central Division of the Western Conference.