Preview: Blues at Wild

preview_broadcastinfo
By Gabby Khodadad / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (19-18-4) are halfway through the season and, with the playoffs a few months out, they will aim to earn two points against Central Division opponent the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

On Saturday the Blues fell to the Columbus Blues Jackets 6-4 despite a four-goal push in the third period.

Both the Blues and the Blue Jackets were scoring machines late in the game, with each team netting four tallies in the third. The Blues' goals came from forwards Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn and defensemen Cam Fowler and Colton Parayko. Fowler's goal was the 100th of his NHL career.

After the loss, Head Coach Jim Montgomery stated his thoughts on the game.

“Yeah, I’m happy about the pushback, there’s no quit in us and keep trying to get back into the game,” Montgomery said. “Unfortunately, we gave up too much to be able to get back in the game.”

Saturday marked Parayko’s 700th NHL game, all of which have been in the Blue Note. Following this feat, the defenseman addressed what this accomplishment meant for him.

“It’s pretty special,” Parayko said. “To be a part of this organization for 700 games is special and just an honor. It’s a first-class organization. It’s a special place to play and just really fortunate and continue to try to work and do my best to help out and try to help this team win.”

Following the battle with the Wild, the Blues will return home for a four-game homestand beginning Thursday night against Anaheim.

WILD The Minnesota Wild (25-11-4) are headed into Tuesday’s game riding a three-game win streak, including victories over some of the NHL’s hottest teams.

On Saturday the Wild shut out the Carolina Hurricanes, 4-0. Mats Zuccarello scored his first of the game in the opening period. In the second, Joel Eriksson Ek netted the Wild’s second goal of the evening on the power play for a two-goal lead. Coming into the final frame, the Wild tallied two more, including an empty-netter by Zuccarello to seal the victory.

This season the Wild have a 2-0-0 series lead over the Blues, with both wins being in St. Louis. They could be without star forward Kirill Kaprizov, though, who has missed five games with a lower-body injury.

Kaprizov leads the Wild in goals (23), assists (27) and points (50).

Additionally, the Wild will be without defenseman Jared Spurgeon, who was injured against the Nashville Predators on Thursday. The Wild captain has 13 points this season (four goals, nine assists).

Minnesota currently ranks second in the Central Division of the Western Conference.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Forward Jordan Kyrou earned three points (one goal, two assists) in the Blues’ loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday. In Kyrou’s last six games he has eight points (three goals, five assists). The Toronto native leads the Blues in goals (17) and points (35).

WILD Marco Rossi assisted on all four of the Wild’s goals in their 4-0 victory over the Hurricanes on Saturday. Rossi is on a three-game point streak (three goals, five assists). The former ninth overall pick in 2020 is second on the team in goals (15), assists (22) and points (37).

BLUE NOTES

  • Defenseman Cam Fowler has eight points in his last six games (four goals, four assists) and leads Blues defensemen with nine points (four goals, five assists) since Dec. 14, his first game as a Blue.
  • Forward Pavel Buchnevich recorded his 17th assist of the season on Saturday at Columbus and has a three-game point streak (three assists). He has four assists in his last six games.
  • Forward Brayden Schenn has a four-game point streak (three goals, two assists) and eight points in his last 10 games (three goals, five assists).
  • Defenseman Colton Parayko scored his seventh goal of the season on Saturday at Columbus, which was his 700th career game. He is the eighth player in franchise history (third defenseman) to reach that mark.

News Feed

5 Blues prospects medal at 2025 World Junior Championship

Voronkov has 2 goals, Blue Jackets score 6 to hold off Blues

Saad scores natural hat trick, Blues shut out Senators

Blues announce activations for Pride Night on Jan. 9

Fowler, Blues defeat Blackhawks in NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

NHL announces Blues Quarter-Century teams

Fowler to play 1,000th NHL game at Winter Classic

Winter Classic: By the Numbers

Blues, Blackhawks set to take bitter rivalry outside at Winter Classic

Luukkonen makes 35 saves, Sabres defeat Blues for 3rd straight win

Binnington hits home run with Winter Classic mask design

Thomas scores twice, Blues defeat Predators

Holloway scores 1st NHL hat trick, Blues shut out Red Wings

Barkov scores late, Panthers top Blues in OT for 3rd straight win

Projected Lineup: Dec. 20 at Florida

Ellis named to Team Canada for 2024 Spengler Cup

Preview: Blues at Panthers

Franchise-record 9 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors