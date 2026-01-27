Projected Lineup: Jan. 27 vs. Dallas

It will be a familiar foe on Tuesday as the St. Louis Blues face the Dallas Stars for the second time in less than a week (7 p.m., Hulu, ESPN+, Disney+, 101 ESPN).

The Stars scored with one minute left on Friday in their 3-2 win over the Blues at American Airlines Center. They meet once again tonight, but this time at Enterprise Center.

"That was a very even game," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery of the teams' last meeting. "But at the end, their players went out and they were hunting to win the game. And it's mindset that we want to develop."

Robby Fabbri will enter the lineup in place of Otto Stenberg, who was assigned to Springfield (AHL) on Monday ahead of the break. Jordan Binnington is expected to start in goal.

The Blues did not run lines at Tuesday's morning skate. Below's projected lineup is based on Monday's practice at Centene Community Ice Center. Any updates will be made at warmups.