Preview: Blues vs. Stars

Preview_Thirds
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Running it Back at Enterprise Center:

The Blues continue their four-game homestand Tuesday with a rematch against the Dallas Stars, looking for a response after a 3–2 loss in Dallas on Jan. 23 that was decided in the final minute of regulation.

St. Louis opened the homestand with a shootout loss, but the Blues have been strong at Enterprise Center as of late, earning points in five straight home games (4-0-1) and going 6-1-2 in its last nine at home since Dec. 17. Tuesday begins the Blues’ final run of home games before the break, with Florida visiting Thursday and Columbus closing the stretch Saturday.

Dallas enters the matchup on the first stop of a three-game road trip, sitting third in the Central Division and Western Conference and sixth overall in the NHL. With both teams familiar and little separating them last time out, the rematch sets up another tight battle on home ice.

🕒 When: Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

STL@DAL: Dvorsky scores PPG to tie the score

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Stars will meet for their third of four matchups this season, with their final matchup coming Feb. 4 in Dallas.
  • The Blues are 1-1-0 against Dallas this season, with each team winning a game at home.
  • Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with two goals against Dallas while Pavel Buchnevich leads the team with three assists. The duo share the team lead with four points against the Stars this season.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 18 vs. DAL | STL 3, DAL 1

Jan. 23 at DAL | DAL 3, STL 2

Jan. 27 vs. DAL, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Feb. 4 at DAL, 8:30 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: DALIBOR DVORSKY

Dalibor Dvorsky scored his ninth goal of the season Saturday vs. Los Angeles. The rookie has goals in back-to-back games and is riding his first three-game point streak (2g, 1a), with four points in his last six contests. Dvorsky’s five power-play goals lead the Blues and rank second among NHL rookies.

STARS: JASON ROBERTSON

Jason Robertson proved to be the difference in the last meeting between these teams, scoring the go-ahead goal with one minute remaining in regulation to lift Dallas to a 3–2 win. The Stars forward enters the matchup with 60 points (30g, 30a) in 52 games, ranking second on the team in points while pacing Dallas in goals.

LAK@STL: Dvorsky and Stenberg team up for a goal

BLUES BUZZ

  • On Tuesday, Doug Armstrong will serve his 1,589th career game as a GM, moving ahead of Punch Imlach for sole possession of 16th in NHL history.
  • The Blues have scored a power-play goal in three straight games.

UP NEXT

  • Jan. 29 - Blues vs. Panthers | Tickets
  • Jan. 31 - Blues vs. Blue Jackets | Tickets
  • Feb. 2 - Blues at Predators

Related Content

News Feed

Stenberg assigned to Springfield

Moore scores, gets shootout winner in return, Kings defeat Blues

Blues host USA Hockey Silver Goalie education course

Robertson scores winner with 1 minute left, Stars top Blues

Holloway launches new line of hats at STL Authentics

Blues, Ameren team up for Future Goals program

Blues, Circa Sports to send two fans to Vegas for each remaining home win

Scheifele has 3 points, powers Jets past Blues

Blues, BetMGM announce official sports betting partnership

Ott to serve as Springfield Thunderbirds head coach for remainder of season

Sundqvist placed on injured reserve

Nugent-Hopkins scores in 1,000th game, Oilers shut out Blues

Blues recover in shootout, end Lightning's 11-game winning streak

Blues, Red Cross to hold blood drive on Jan. 20

Thomas placed on injured reserve

Hofer gets 4th shutout, Blues top Hurricanes to stop slide

Mailloux signs one-year extension with Blues

Marner has 2 points, Golden Knights defeat Blues