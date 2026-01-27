Preview: Blues vs. Stars

Running it Back at Enterprise Center:

The Blues continue their four-game homestand Tuesday with a rematch against the Dallas Stars, looking for a response after a 3–2 loss in Dallas on Jan. 23 that was decided in the final minute of regulation.

St. Louis opened the homestand with a shootout loss, but the Blues have been strong at Enterprise Center as of late, earning points in five straight home games (4-0-1) and going 6-1-2 in its last nine at home since Dec. 17. Tuesday begins the Blues’ final run of home games before the break, with Florida visiting Thursday and Columbus closing the stretch Saturday.

Dallas enters the matchup on the first stop of a three-game road trip, sitting third in the Central Division and Western Conference and sixth overall in the NHL. With both teams familiar and little separating them last time out, the rematch sets up another tight battle on home ice.