Projected Lineup: March 15 at Winnipeg

Two lineup changes will be made for Sunday's afternoon matinee in Winnipeg - Dalibor Dvorsky will return to the lineup after sitting out Friday's overtime win against Edmonton, and Jordan Binnington will start in goal.

Dvorsky's return means Otto Stenberg will sit out.

No changes are being made on defense.

The Blues will be looking for a third-straight win Sunday, while the Jets will be looking for back-to-back wins after an impressive 3-1 victory against the League-leading Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

The puck drops at 2 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and 101 ESPN.