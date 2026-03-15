Projected Lineup: March 15 at Winnipeg

projected_jets_dvorsky
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Two lineup changes will be made for Sunday's afternoon matinee in Winnipeg - Dalibor Dvorsky will return to the lineup after sitting out Friday's overtime win against Edmonton, and Jordan Binnington will start in goal.

Dvorsky's return means Otto Stenberg will sit out.

No changes are being made on defense.

The Blues will be looking for a third-straight win Sunday, while the Jets will be looking for back-to-back wins after an impressive 3-1 victory against the League-leading Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

The puck drops at 2 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and 101 ESPN.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou
Pius Suter - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko - Jack Finley - Oskar Sundqvist

Defense

Philip Broberg - Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein - Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler - Justin Holl

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Jets

News Feed

Thomas scores with 9 seconds left in OT, Blues rally from 2 down late to defeat Oilers

Snuggerud scores twice for Blues in win against Hurricanes

Rosen signs two-year, two-way extension

Blues Alumni host 3rd annual Puck Cancer game on March 27

Blues, Pronger to host book release event on April 14

Islanders rally from 3 down, top Blues in OT in Schenn’s return

Harenstam named finalist for league MVP

Stenberg, Lindstein recalled from Springfield

Blues stay hot, shut out Ducks for 4th straight win

Thomas scores 2nd goal in OT, Blues recover to defeat Sharks

Schenn traded to Islanders for 2 picks, 2 players

Faulk traded to Detroit for 2 picks, 2 players

Preview: Blues at Sharks

Joseph placed on unconditional waivers for contract termination

Hofer makes 34 saves, Blues hold off Kraken

Projected Lineup: March 4 at Seattle

Preview: Blues at Kraken

Buchnevich scores late in 3rd, Blues edge Wild