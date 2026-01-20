Projected Lineup: Jan. 20 at Winnipeg

The hometown boy will get the net.

Winnipeg native Joel Hofer will start for the St. Louis Blues when they face the Jets on Tuesday night at Canada Life Centre (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The goaltender is 6-2-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average, a .932 save percentage and two shutouts since Dec. 17, which ranks among the NHL's best in that span. His historical numbers against his hometown team are even better.

Meanwhile, the skaters in front of him will have a few changes.

Forward Oskar Sundqvist will not play as he recovers from a skate cut sustained in Edmonton. Forward Dylan Holloway will also be out as the team manages his return from an ankle injury.

Their spots will be taken in the lineup by Jonatan Berggren and Robby Fabbri. There are no anticipated changes on defense.

The Blues held a full morning skate on Tuesday but did not run lines. Forward lines and defensive pairings will be updated at warmups.