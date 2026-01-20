Projected Lineup: Jan. 20 at Winnipeg

Projected Lineup
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

The hometown boy will get the net.

Winnipeg native Joel Hofer will start for the St. Louis Blues when they face the Jets on Tuesday night at Canada Life Centre (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The goaltender is 6-2-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average, a .932 save percentage and two shutouts since Dec. 17, which ranks among the NHL's best in that span. His historical numbers against his hometown team are even better.

Meanwhile, the skaters in front of him will have a few changes.

Forward Oskar Sundqvist will not play as he recovers from a skate cut sustained in Edmonton. Forward Dylan Holloway will also be out as the team manages his return from an ankle injury.

Their spots will be taken in the lineup by Jonatan Berggren and Robby Fabbri. There are no anticipated changes on defense.

The Blues held a full morning skate on Tuesday but did not run lines. Forward lines and defensive pairings will be updated at warmups.

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Jets

News Feed

Blues, BetMGM announce official sports betting partnership

Preview: Blues at Jets

Ott to serve as Springfield Thunderbirds head coach for remainder of season

Sundqvist injured against Oilers

Nugent-Hopkins scores in 1,000th game, Oilers shut out Blues

Blues recover in shootout, end Lightning's 11-game winning streak

Blues, Red Cross to hold blood drive on Jan. 20

Thomas placed on injured reserve

Hofer gets 4th shutout, Blues top Hurricanes to stop slide

Mailloux signs one-year extension with Blues

Marner has 2 points, Golden Knights defeat Blues

Broberg sustains upper-body injury against Vegas

Broberg signs 6-year extension with Blues

Class of 2026 to be inducted into Blues Hall of Fame on Jan. 12

Schmaltz has 3 points, Mammoth top Blues for 3rd straight win

Federko creates custom burger with Philly cheesesteak topping

Blues Hall of Fame induction to air on Matrix Midwest and YouTube

Dvorsky joins Team Slovakia for Olympics