Preview: Blues at Ducks

Preview_ANA
By Sophie Femrite / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Making a splash in Anaheim:

The St. Louis Blues wrap up their road trip, taking on the Anaheim Ducks for the second of three matchups this season. Anaheim claimed the first meeting, 4–1, back in early December.

St. Louis enters the matchup with momentum after a 3–2 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks on Friday. The Blues have played strong since the break and will look to finish the road trip on a high note, aiming to sweep a road trip of four or more games for just the third time in franchise history.

Anaheim, meanwhile, has opened the post-break stretch with a lengthy seven-game homestand and will be looking to finish it strong against St. Louis. The Ducks have won five of their last six games since the break, including a 6–5 shootout victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. With Anaheim currently sitting near the top of the Pacific Division, the Blues will face another tough test in the final stop of their trip.

🕒 When: Sunday, March 8 at 8 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, CA
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

ANA@STL: Kyrou answers back

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Ducks will meet for the second of three matchups this season.
  • The Blues have scored at least three goals in 10 of their last 11 games against Anaheim, outscoring the Ducks 51-28 over those 11 games (10-1-0 record).
  • The Blues have won five straight games in Anaheim and are 13-1-0 in their last 14 games there, dating back to Mar. 12, 2018.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 1 vs. ANA | ANA 4, STL 1

March 8 at ANA, 8 p.m. CT

April 3 at ANA, 9 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: PHILIP BROBERG

Philip Broberg has been a key contributor for the Blues, recording his 18th assist of the season on Friday in San Jose, helping set up Robert Thomas’ overtime winner. He has points in back-to-back games (2a) and five points over his last seven contests (1g, 4a). Broberg also set a career-high with 32:51 of ice time in San Jose and continues to lead St. Louis in overall ice time (23:15 TOI/game).

DUCKS: CHRIS KREIDER

Chris Kreider has been a driving force for Anaheim recently, totaling seven points (2g, 5a) over his last five games. He starred in the Ducks’ 6–5 shootout win over the Canadiens, recording a goal and three assists, including the game-tying goal with just 42 seconds left in the third period. Kreider’s scoring touch and playmaking ability make him a key threat for St. Louis in the rematch.

STL@SJS: Thomas buries an OT winner

BLUES BUZZ

  • Since the start of last season, Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with five assists and seven points against the Ducks.
  • Dylan Holloway recorded three assists on Friday at San Jose for his sixth career game with three-plus points.
  • Logan Mailloux logged a career-high 25:03 TOI on Friday at San Jose and has scored in back-to-back games (2g) for the first time in his career.

