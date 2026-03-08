Preview: Blues at Ducks

Making a splash in Anaheim:

The St. Louis Blues wrap up their road trip, taking on the Anaheim Ducks for the second of three matchups this season. Anaheim claimed the first meeting, 4–1, back in early December.

St. Louis enters the matchup with momentum after a 3–2 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks on Friday. The Blues have played strong since the break and will look to finish the road trip on a high note, aiming to sweep a road trip of four or more games for just the third time in franchise history.

Anaheim, meanwhile, has opened the post-break stretch with a lengthy seven-game homestand and will be looking to finish it strong against St. Louis. The Ducks have won five of their last six games since the break, including a 6–5 shootout victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. With Anaheim currently sitting near the top of the Pacific Division, the Blues will face another tough test in the final stop of their trip.