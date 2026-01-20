Preview: Blues at Jets

Road Test Continues in Winnipeg:

The Blues continue their three-game road trip Tuesday with a visit to Winnipeg, the second stop after a loss Sunday in Edmonton. St. Louis looks to rebound and regain momentum as the trip reaches its midpoint against a Jets team returning home from Chicago.

St. Louis forward Oskar Sundqvist is day-to-day after sustaining a skate cut just above his ankle in the third period against the Oilers. His status will be monitored as the Blues navigate a busy stretch away from home.

Winnipeg enters the matchup coming off a loss to the Chicago Blackhawks and opens a three-game homestand with an opportunity to reset on home ice. Jets alternate captain Josh Morrissey emphasized the importance of collecting points down the stretch during a media interview on Jan. 17, noting the group’s belief in its play as it pushes toward the Olympic break.