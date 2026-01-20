Preview: Blues at Jets

By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Road Test Continues in Winnipeg:

The Blues continue their three-game road trip Tuesday with a visit to Winnipeg, the second stop after a loss Sunday in Edmonton. St. Louis looks to rebound and regain momentum as the trip reaches its midpoint against a Jets team returning home from Chicago.

St. Louis forward Oskar Sundqvist is day-to-day after sustaining a skate cut just above his ankle in the third period against the Oilers. His status will be monitored as the Blues navigate a busy stretch away from home.

Winnipeg enters the matchup coming off a loss to the Chicago Blackhawks and opens a three-game homestand with an opportunity to reset on home ice. Jets alternate captain Josh Morrissey emphasized the importance of collecting points down the stretch during a media interview on Jan. 17, noting the group’s belief in its play as it pushes toward the Olympic break.

🕒 When: Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

WPG@STL: Faulk starts off scoring

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Jets will meet for their second of four matchups this season.
  • The Blues are 2-1-1 in their last four regular-season games against Winnipeg, and 1-1-0 in their last two regular-season games in Winnipeg.
  • The Blues have not allowed a power-play goal to the Jets in four straight regular-season matchups, going seven-for-seven on the penalty kill over that span.
  • Pavel Buchnevich has 15 points (7g, 8a) in 16 career regular-season games against Winnipeg.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 17 vs. WPG | STL 1, WPG 0

Jan. 20 at WPG, 7 p.m. CT

March 15 at WPG, 2 p.m. CT

April 9 vs. WPG, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: JAKE NEIGHBOURS

Jake Neighbours scored his 12th goal of the season Friday against Tampa Bay and has three points in his last four games (2g, 1a). Neighbours’ 11 even-strength goals are the most on the team and his 17 even-strength points rank tied for second among Blues skaters.

JETS: MARK SCHEIFELE

Mark Scheifele remains a driving force for Winnipeg’s offense and enters the matchup in strong form. The Jets’ alternate captain leads the team in both points and assists with 58 points (23g, 35a) in 47 games this season. Scheifele has six points in his last five games.

TBL@STL: Neighbours goes top shelf

BLUES BUZZ

  • The Blues are 16-7-7 this season when scoring the first goal of the game.
  • Dylan Holloway returned to the lineup Sunday in Edmonton after missing the previous 15 games, marking his 200th career NHL appearance.

UP NEXT

  • Jan. 23 - Blues at Stars
  • Jan. 24 - Blues vs. Kings | Tickets
  • Jan. 27 - Blues vs. Stars | Tickets

