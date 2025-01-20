Projected Lineup: Jan. 20 at Vegas

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery will split up his top line of Jake Neighbours, Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich on Monday when his club meets the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena (5 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The move comes after the Blues were unable to secure a three-game winning streak yet again on Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club.

“(I’m) trying to get a workman-like attitude on every line,” Montgomery said of the decision to change things up. “Mixing it up sometimes creates a spark of ‘I individually have to do more, I’m not going to rely on the guy next to me.’ That’s all.”

The new line combinations used in Sunday’s practice in Vegas had Thomas and Neighbours playing with Brandon Saad, who is expected to come back into the lineup after missing the last two games as a healthy scratch. Buchnevich was skating on the right wing alongside Alexey Toropchenko and Oskar Sundqvist - a line Montgomery used while shaking things up against Utah.

The Dylan Holloway-Brayden Schenn-Jordan Kyrou line will remain together for Monday’s matchup.

Montgomery is also making changes on defense. Cam Fowler and Colton Parayko will remain the team’s top pairing, but the bottom two pairs had changes in Sunday’s team practice. Ryan Suter and Philip Broberg were skating together, while Tyler Tucker and Justin Faulk were paired up.

Below is a projected lineup based on Sunday’s team practice. If additional changes are available prior to Monday’s game, they will be updated here.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad - Robert Thomas - Jake Neighbours

Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Pavel Buchnevich

Nathan Walker - Radek Faksa - Mathieu Joseph

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko

Ryan Suter - Philip Broberg

Tyler Tucker - Justin Faulk

Goalie

Jordan Binnington / Joel Hofer