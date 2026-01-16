Projected Lineup: Jan. 16 vs. Tampa Bay

Philip Broberg will be a game-time decision for the St. Louis Blues when they face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The defenseman exited early in Saturday's game vs. Vegas following a hit from Mark Stone. He subsequently missed Tuesday's game against Carolina. Broberg did partake in Thursday's practice and today's skate, but Head Coach Jim Montgomery said he still has to pass one final hurdle to be cleared from the NHL's concussion protocol.

"If he can play, I'm playing him," Montgomery said.

A speedy return for Broberg would be a relief for the Blues, who received more tough injury news on Thursday. Forward Robert Thomas was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

"We need to play with the passion and spirit we played with last game," Montgomery said. "That's the way you overcome [injuries]... Everyone's been dealing with injuries this year, so it's no excuse. You just have to find the resolve from within."

The Blues held morning skate at Enterprise Center on Friday morning but did not run lines. Joel Hofer was in the starter's net, indicating he will likely be in goal for the Blues tonight. The below lineup is based on Thursday's practice and will be updated at warmups with Broberg's status and any changes.