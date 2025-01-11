Projected Lineup: Jan. 11 vs. Columbus

kyrou_holloway_celeb
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

With the St. Louis Blues coming off a 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks in the first contest of a four-game homestand on Thursday night, Head Coach Jim Montgomery will not be making any lineup changes to his forward lines or defense pairings for Saturday.

The Blues will host the Columbus Blue Jackets - who have won three straight games - at 6 p.m. on Saturday night at Enterprise Center (FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Both teams have been finding the back of the net lately. Columbus has scored 18 goals in their last four games, while the Blues have scored 24 goals in their last five.

"I think our commitment defensively has led to us getting more odd-man rushes, more beakouts with speed, more transition because five guys are connected," Montgomery said of his team's goal-scoring trend. "Our forwards have done a real good job of backchecking, which allows our defensemen to have really good gaps, which creates turnovers... to me, it's all the defensive habits and the commitment by the players working hard.

"It took some time, but I think we're naturally slanted towards offense with our roster, and you're seeing that now."

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brandon Saad – Robert Thomas – Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway – Brayden Schenn – Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours – Oskar Sundqvist – Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko – Radek Faksa – Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler – Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter – Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

