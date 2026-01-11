Projected Lineup: Jan. 10 at Vegas

binnington_projected_vegas
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

With the exception of the last 30 minutes of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery has liked what he's seen on the road trip.

Of course, he would like to see the team's effort result in more wins, but largely he felt like he saw "good hockey" on Friday night in Utah.

With that in mind, Montgomery won't be making any changes to his forward lines or defense pairings for the third consecutive game.

Jordan Binnington will start in goal Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights, marking the only lineup change.

The puck drops at 9 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Midwest.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich - Brayden Schenn - Jimmy Snuggerud
Otto Stenberg - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker - Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler - Logan Mailloux

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

