Projected Lineup: Jan. 10 at Vegas

With the exception of the last 30 minutes of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery has liked what he's seen on the road trip.

Of course, he would like to see the team's effort result in more wins, but largely he felt like he saw "good hockey" on Friday night in Utah.

With that in mind, Montgomery won't be making any changes to his forward lines or defense pairings for the third consecutive game.

Jordan Binnington will start in goal Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights, marking the only lineup change.

The puck drops at 9 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Midwest.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich - Brayden Schenn - Jimmy Snuggerud

Otto Stenberg - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker - Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler - Logan Mailloux

Goalie

Jordan Binnington