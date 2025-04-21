Projected Lineup: Game 2 at Winnipeg

The St. Louis Blues will look to even their first-round best-of-7 series with the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night at Canada Life Centre.

The puck drops at 6:30 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN 2 and 101 ESPN.

Based on the morning skate, Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery won't be making any personnel changes to his lineup, but there is one tweak - Jake Neighbours and Jimmy Snuggerud will switch spots, meaning Neighbours joins a line with Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou, while Snuggerud joins Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich.

"Just sometimes as a coach, you have a feel that this will hopefully create a little more offense," Montgomery said in his pregame meeting with the media. "That's what we're looking at - and it gives us better defensive positioning with our top two lines."

Montgomery said he likes what he's seen from Snuggerud, despite his limited NHL (and playoff) experience.

"Ever since he got here, since his first practice, his first game and as he gets more accustomed, he just gets better and better," Montgomery said. "He's looked like he's belonged in the league since his first practice, and he's never done anything to show he doesn't belong in the league. That's why he plays a lot."