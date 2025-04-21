Projected Lineup: Game 2 at Winnipeg

neighbours_skate
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues will look to even their first-round best-of-7 series with the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night at Canada Life Centre.

The puck drops at 6:30 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN 2 and 101 ESPN.

Based on the morning skate, Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery won't be making any personnel changes to his lineup, but there is one tweak - Jake Neighbours and Jimmy Snuggerud will switch spots, meaning Neighbours joins a line with Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou, while Snuggerud joins Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich.

"Just sometimes as a coach, you have a feel that this will hopefully create a little more offense," Montgomery said in his pregame meeting with the media. "That's what we're looking at - and it gives us better defensive positioning with our top two lines."

Montgomery said he likes what he's seen from Snuggerud, despite his limited NHL (and playoff) experience.

"Ever since he got here, since his first practice, his first game and as he gets more accustomed, he just gets better and better," Montgomery said. "He's looked like he's belonged in the league since his first practice, and he's never done anything to show he doesn't belong in the league. That's why he plays a lot."

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jimmy Snuggerud - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - Nick Leddy

Goalie

Jordan Binningtion

Related Content

Preview: Game 2 at Winnipeg

News Feed

Preview: Game 2 at Winnipeg

Jets rally to defeat Blues in Game 1 of Western 1st Round

Series Preview: Blues vs. Jets

Watch road playoff games at Ballpark Village, Hotshots

Round 1 Schedule: Blues vs. Jets

Dvorsky assigned to Springfield

Jobu's arrival helps Blues push into playoffs

Blues clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth with win against Utah Hockey Club

Blues, Jets will meet in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Blues clinch spot in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

How the Blues can clinch a playoff spot Tuesday

Kraken win in shootout, Blues slip in wild-card chase

McDavid has 3 assists in return from injury, Oilers edge Blues

Suter nominated for Masterton Trophy

Parayko nominated for King Clancy Trophy

Jets end Blues' 12-game winning streak, pad lead for Presidents' Trophy

Thomas named NHL Third Star of the Week

Blues rewarded for sticking together at Trade Deadline