Preview: Game 2 at Winnipeg

When: Monday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN2
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Jets lead best-of-7 series, 1-0
The St. Louis Blues (0-1) and Winnipeg Jets (1-0) opened the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a physical, intense and highly-entertaining Game 1 at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.
The Blues held a 3-2 lead headed into the third period, but the Jets showed why they were the best team in the League during the regular season. Winnipeg controlled play in the final frame, scoring three times (including an empty-netter) to capture the 5-3 win.
Forwards Robert Thomas, Oskar Sundqvist and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues, while defenseman Justin Faulk added two assists. Goaltender Jordan Binnington made 21 saves in net.
"Our first two periods were great, and we look at that as a positive," Jake Neighbours said. "It's something to build from... It's just the first game of the series, and we all learned a little bit from Game 1 and we'll move forward and focus on Game 2."
The 23-year-old Neighbours was one of three young Blues making their Stanley Cup Playoffs debuts in Game 1, along with Zack Bolduc (22) and Jimmy Snuggerud (20). Neighbours and Bolduc both picked up assists for the first postseason points of their NHL careers.
It was an important step in their development for three forwards who are a big part of the team's future. And a good lesson for the team as a whole.
"We've got to grow and learn from that," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery. "I think a lot of guys got some valuable experience in their first NHL playoff games, and they'll be significantly better. And I also think we have a lot of guys that have experience that maybe weren't at the top of their game [Saturday] for us, and they'll be better."
As the Blues head into Game 2 looking to even the series, they'll lean on those veteran players to lead the way on and off the ice.
Eight players on St. Louis' roster are previous Stanley Cup winners - Binnington, Thomas, Sundqvist, Colton Parayko and Brayden Schenn with the Blues in 2019, while Mathieu Joseph (2021), Nick Leddy (2013) and Nathan Walker (2018) won it with other clubs.
"We've got to balance that experience with the youth and we've got to become the regular-season team we were the last 26 games," Montgomery said. "We need to have that intent and purpose and the confidence, starting [Monday], for 60 minutes."
Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3
Game 2: Monday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT
Game 3: Thursday, April 24 at 8:30 p.m. CT | Tickets
Game 4: Sunday, April 27 at noon CT | Tickets
Game 5∗: Wednesday, April 30 (Time TBD)
Game 6∗: Friday, May 2 (Time TBD) | Tickets
Game 7∗: Sunday, May 4 (Time TBD)
*if necessary
The Blues recorded 53 hits in Game 1, which is the second-most in a single postseason game in franchise history. Blues captain Brayden Schenn led the way with seven hits in the first period, tying the franchise record for most hits in a single period of a playoffs game. The NHL has tracked postseason hits since 2006.
"I feel like we played a hard game. A lot of good things to take away from this game for sure. It’s just back to drawing board for the next game. It’s one game at a time, we know that. Whether you win or lose, you’ve got to focus on that next game.” - St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington
Watch road playoffs games with fellow fans at Blues Bashes, presented by Bud Light! Game 2 Blues Bash locations are Ballpark Village and Hotshots Edwardsville. The party starts one hour prior to the scheduled puck drop of all road games in the playoffs.