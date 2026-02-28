Projected Lineup: Feb. 28 vs. New Jersey

Projected Lineup
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

Jordan Binnington will make his return to the St. Louis Blues net on Saturday as his team faces Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils (4 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 101 ESPN).

It will be the two players' first meeting since the Canada vs. USA gold medal matchup in Milan, where Hughes scored the game-winning goal in overtime. 

Both Olympians have since returned to their team. Binnington's Blues are 1-0 since coming back, while Hughes' Devils are 0-2 after the break. 

The forward lines for St. Louis will remain the same following the team's 5-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. Robert Thomas, who took a leave of absence from the team, remains out. 

There will be changes on defense, however. 

Colton Parayko is dealing with back spasms; he will not play Saturday and is doubtful for Sunday, according to Head Coach Jim Montgomery. Parayko is considered day-to-day. Justin Faulk will move up to the top pairing with Philip Broberg and Matthew Kessel will draw in as the sixth defenseman.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards
Jake Neighbours - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou
Brayden Schenn - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway - Pius Suter - Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko - Jack Finley - Nathan Walker

Defense
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler - Logan Mailloux
Tyler Tucker - Matthew Kessel

Goalie
Jordan Binnington

