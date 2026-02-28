Preview: Blues vs. Devils

Blues look to continue strong play:

The Blues conclude their two-game homestand Saturday, facing off at 4 p.m. against the New Jersey Devils.

St. Louis opened their homestand with a 5-1 win over the Kraken on Thursday and have earned points in three of their last five games at Enterprise Center. Saturday marks the start of a five-game run in nine days, during which the Blues will look to build on their dominating win over Seattle.

New Jersey enters on the second half of a two-game road swing, searching for a spark after post-break losses to the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins. With both teams searching for consistency as the season winds down, Saturday’s rematch has the makings of a tight battle.