Preview: Blues vs. Devils

Preview_NJD
By Nathan Hargis / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Blues look to continue strong play:

The Blues conclude their two-game homestand Saturday, facing off at 4 p.m. against the New Jersey Devils.

St. Louis opened their homestand with a 5-1 win over the Kraken on Thursday and have earned points in three of their last five games at Enterprise Center. Saturday marks the start of a five-game run in nine days, during which the Blues will look to build on their dominating win over Seattle.

New Jersey enters on the second half of a two-game road swing, searching for a spark after post-break losses to the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins. With both teams searching for consistency as the season winds down, Saturday’s rematch has the makings of a tight battle.

🕒 When: Saturday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

STL@NJD: Fowler kicks off scoring

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Devils will meet for their second and final matchup of the season.
  • The Blues are 4-2-2 in their last eight games against New Jersey.
  • The Blues are 4-1-0 in their last five games against Eastern Conference opponents.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 26 at NJD | NJD 3, STL 2 OT

Feb. 28 vs. NJD, 4 p.m. CT | Tickets

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: DYLAN HOLLOWAY

Dylan Holloway recorded four points, including his second career hat trick, on Thursday vs. Seattle. Holloway returned to the lineup after being sidelined with an ankle injury. Prior to the break he had played just one game since Dec. 12. Holloway has eight points in his last eight games played (4g, 4a).

DEVILS: JACK HUGHES

Forward Jack Hughes has been a key driver of New Jersey's offense, recording six points in his last five games (1g, 5a). Hughes is coming off a gold medal win with Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, where he recorded seven points in six games (4g, 3a), including the game-winning goal in overtime against Canada.

SEA@STL: Holloway nets second career hat trick

BLUES BUZZ

  • Forward Jack Finley made his Blues debut on Thursday vs. Seattle. His father, Jeff, played six seasons for the Blues from 1998-99 to 2003-04, making them the seventh father-son duo to both play for the organization.
  • Dylan Holloway recorded his second career hat trick on Thursday vs. Seattle (Other: Dec. 23, 2024 at Detroit)
  • Jordan Kyrou has a three-game point streak (2g, 4a) and has three multi-point games in his last five outings (3g, 6a).

UP NEXT

  • March 1 - Blues at Wild
  • March 4 - Blues at Kraken
  • March 6 - Blues at Sharks

Related Content

News Feed

Joseph assigned to Springfield

Duck, Duck, Blues scavenger hunt returns Feb. 27

Holloway has hat trick, assist in return, Blues defeat Kraken

Holloway activated from injured reserve

Stifel becomes presenting sponsor of Life as a Blue series

Thomas takes leave of absence for personal matter

Blue Note Cup championships begin Feb. 28

Blues acquire Gauthier in trade with Islanders

Binnington, Parayko win silver at Olympics

Dvorsky sets Blues, NHL rookie Olympic points records

Binnington, Parayko to play for gold at Olympics

Three Blues advance to Olympic semifinals

Binnington, Parayko, Dvorsky help teams top preliminary play at Olympics

Binnington records shutout in Olympics debut

Olympic History: Blues at the Winter Games

Dvorsky shines in Olympics opener

Blues claim Finley off waivers

Benn scores 2nd goal with :23 left, Stars edge Blues for 6th straight win