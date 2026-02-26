Projected Lineup: Feb. 26 vs. Seattle

Projected Lineup
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues are back in action as they host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at Enterprise Center (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 101 ESPN).

It will be the team's first game since Feb. 4, and Jim Montgomery said the squad is ready to get back to work.

"Yeah, I think everybody is," the head coach said. "I mean, you can tell. Guys were anxious today, but it's like 'enough of practicing against each other, it's time to play a game.'"

Captain Brayden Schenn, who missed Wednesday's practice with an illness, took the morning skate and is expected to play. Dylan Holloway (ankle), who has played just one game since Dec. 12, will make his return to the lineup as well.

Robert Thomas has taken a leave of absence due to a personal matter. He's expected to return to the team on Friday. 

Additionally Jack Finley will make his Blues debut. Finley - who is the son of former Blue Jeff Finley and was born in St. Louis - was claimed off waivers by the team on Feb. 7.

"It was a dream of mine to play for this team," Finley said. "It was a big part of my childhood, big part of my family's life. So definitely full-circle moment and proud to be a Blue."

Jeff, who played defense for the Blues from 1998-2004, will be in the building Thursday night to see his son don the jersey he wore for so many years. 

"He was excited," Jack said about his dad. "Maybe more excited than me. He loved this organization, loved this city... He's excited to be back."

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards
Jake Neighbours - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou
Brayden Schenn - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway - Pius Suter - Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko - Jack Finley - Nathan Walker

Defense
Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker - Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler - Logan Mailloux

Goalie
Joel Hofer

