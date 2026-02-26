Preview: Blues vs. Kraken

Back at it after the break:

After time away for the Olympic break, the St. Louis Blues return to action as they host the Seattle Kraken to open a two-game homestand.

Five Blues made the trip to Italy for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, with goaltender Jordan Binnington and defenseman Colton Parayko winning a silver medal with Team Canada.

The rest of the team resumed practice on Feb. 17 and now, with the Olympians back in the fold, enters the final stretch of their regular-season schedule.

The Seattle Kraken enter the matchup looking to respond after a 4–1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday in their first game back from the break. The setback dropped Seattle out of third place in the Pacific Division and into the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference standings.