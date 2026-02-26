Preview: Blues vs. Kraken

Preview_SEA
By Sophie Femrite / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Back at it after the break:

After time away for the Olympic break, the St. Louis Blues return to action as they host the Seattle Kraken to open a two-game homestand. 

Five Blues made the trip to Italy for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, with goaltender Jordan Binnington and defenseman Colton Parayko winning a silver medal with Team Canada. 

The rest of the team resumed practice on Feb. 17 and now, with the Olympians back in  the fold, enters the final stretch of their regular-season schedule. 

The Seattle Kraken enter the matchup looking to respond after a 4–1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday in their first game back from the break. The setback dropped Seattle out of third place in the Pacific Division and into the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference standings.

🕒 When: Thursday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

SEA@STL: Holloway scores with a wicked wrister

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Kraken will meet for their second of three matchups this season, with the final meeting coming March 4 at Seattle.
  • The Blues have earned points in four straight home games against Seattle (3-0-1) and are 5-1-1 in their seven matchups against Seattle at Enterprise Center. 
  • Since the Kraken entered the NHL in 2021-22, the Blues are 9-2-2 against Seattle.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 8 vs. SEA | SEA 4, STL 3 OT

Feb. 26 vs. SEA, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

March 4 at SEA, 9 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: JIMMY SNUGGERUD

Jimmy Snuggerud was hitting his stride before the break, registering his 10th goal and 14th assist on Feb. 4 at Dallas, extending his career-long six-game point streak (3g, 6a). Since Jan. 24, he leads all NHL rookies with six assists and nine points, while his three goals in that span rank second among rookies. 

KRAKEN: JARED McCANN

Forward Jared McCann has been a key driver of Seattle’s offense, recording four goals and five assists for nine points over his last five games. He currently ranks second on the team in goals and fifth in total points, underscoring his impact in the Kraken lineup.

STL@DAL: Snuggerud snipes through traffic

BLUES BUZZ

  • Cam Fowler is expected to appear in his 1,100th career game, becoming the 10th active defenseman in the NHL to reach that mark.
  • The Blues have scored a power-play goal in four straight games and in seven of their last eight games (since Jan. 20).
  • The Blues have nine power-play goals from rookies this season, which is the most in the NHL.

UP NEXT

  • Feb. 28 - Blues vs. Devils
  • March 1 - Blues at Wild
  • March 4 - Blues at Kraken

Related Content

News Feed

Thomas takes leave of absence for personal matter

Blue Note Cup championships begin Feb. 28

Blues acquire Gauthier in trade with Islanders

Binnington, Parayko win silver at Olympics

Dvorsky sets Blues, NHL rookie Olympic points records

Binnington, Parayko to play for gold at Olympics

Three Blues advance to Olympic semifinals

Binnington, Parayko, Dvorsky help teams top preliminary play at Olympics

Binnington records shutout in Olympics debut

Olympic History: Blues at the Winter Games

Dvorsky shines in Olympics opener

Blues claim Finley off waivers

Benn scores 2nd goal with :23 left, Stars edge Blues for 6th straight win

Blues acquire Bordeleau, pick from Devils

Stamkos scores twice in 3rd, Predators rally past Blues

Blues bringing dads on trip to Nashville, Dallas

Blue Jackets defeat Blues, push winning streak to season-high 5 games

Thomas undergoes minor leg procedure