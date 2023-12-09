Projected Lineup: Dec. 9 at Chicago

mcging_bedard_16x9
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The Blues wrap up a back-to-back set on the road tonight at 7 p.m. in Chicago, and Blues Head Coach Craig Berube is making two lineup changes.

Hugh McGing, who was recalled from the Springfield Thunderbirds earlier Saturday, will play his second career NHL game as he subs in for Nikita Alexandrov. McGing has spent the season in the AHL, where he ranks fourth on the Thunderbirds with 15 points (four goals, 11 assists).

In addition, Marco Scandella will return to the lineup on defense in place of Tyler Tucker.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in goal.

Berube before matchup with Chicago

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jake Neighbours
Kevin Hayes - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad - Oskar Sundqvist - Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko - Hugh McGing - Jakub Vrana

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

