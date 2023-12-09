Projected Lineup: Dec. 9 at Chicago

The Blues wrap up a back-to-back set on the road tonight at 7 p.m. in Chicago, and Blues Head Coach Craig Berube is making two lineup changes.

Hugh McGing, who was recalled from the Springfield Thunderbirds earlier Saturday, will play his second career NHL game as he subs in for Nikita Alexandrov. McGing has spent the season in the AHL, where he ranks fourth on the Thunderbirds with 15 points (four goals, 11 assists).

In addition, Marco Scandella will return to the lineup on defense in place of Tyler Tucker.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in goal.