Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

BLUES The St. Louis Blues fell 5-2 in Columbus on Friday night to begin their back-to-back set. They struggled to convert on their offensive chances against the young Blue Jackets, outshooting Columbus 43-22 with Robert Thomas lighting the lamp both times. Jackets rookie Adam Fantilli was credited with the game-winning goal, totaling four points in back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday.

"At this point, chances aren't good enough. We need goals," said Thomas. "We've had lots of chances, but we need to find a way to put them in. It's costing us games, so we need to score - that's the bottom line."

The Blues will have to shake off the disappointing loss quickly, traveling to see their rival Blackhawks and complete the back-to-back set. The Blues have yet to lose three straight games this year, hoping to keep up their resolve after losses to Vegas and Columbus this week.

The team said goodbye to a veteran presence just before Friday's game, sending defenseman Robert Bortuzzo to the New York Islanders for a seventh-round pick in next summer's NHL Draft. Bortuzzo, who had spent the last 10 seasons in St. Louis, will have a chance at increased playing time after suiting up just four times so far this season. Bortuzzo's departure makes Colton Parayko, climbing the franchise's all-time defenseman leaderboards this season, is the new longest-tenured Blue.

The Blues head back to United Center for the second time in seven games with a record of 13-12-1, worth 27 points and sixth in the Central Division.