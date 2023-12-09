Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

When: Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: United Center in Chicago, IL
Watch: Bally Sports, Bally Sports app
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
TEAM SNAPSHOTS
BLUES The St. Louis Blues fell 5-2 in Columbus on Friday night to begin their back-to-back set. They struggled to convert on their offensive chances against the young Blue Jackets, outshooting Columbus 43-22 with Robert Thomas lighting the lamp both times. Jackets rookie Adam Fantilli was credited with the game-winning goal, totaling four points in back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday.
"At this point, chances aren't good enough. We need goals," said Thomas. "We've had lots of chances, but we need to find a way to put them in. It's costing us games, so we need to score - that's the bottom line."
The Blues will have to shake off the disappointing loss quickly, traveling to see their rival Blackhawks and complete the back-to-back set. The Blues have yet to lose three straight games this year, hoping to keep up their resolve after losses to Vegas and Columbus this week.
The team said goodbye to a veteran presence just before Friday's game, sending defenseman Robert Bortuzzo to the New York Islanders for a seventh-round pick in next summer's NHL Draft. Bortuzzo, who had spent the last 10 seasons in St. Louis, will have a chance at increased playing time after suiting up just four times so far this season. Bortuzzo's departure makes Colton Parayko, climbing the franchise's all-time defenseman leaderboards this season, is the new longest-tenured Blue.
The Blues head back to United Center for the second time in seven games with a record of 13-12-1, worth 27 points and sixth in the Central Division.
BLACKHAWKS The Chicago Blackhawks are 2-4-0 since hosting the Blues at the start of the Blues Dads' Trip, beating the Kraken before a four-game losing streak. They were able to right the ship on Thursday night, however, defeating the Anaheim Ducks 1-0 as they opened a four-game homestand.
Philipp Kurashev scored his fifth goal of the season for the Blackhawks as veteran goaltender Petr Mrazek earned his 25th career shutout. Chicago, ranked No. 29 with 3.52 goals allowed per game this season, was happy to see their defense step up.
Connor Bedard remains the top story in Chicago, whose assist on Kurashev's goal put the 18-year-old rookie at 21 points this season. Bedard leads the Blackhawks in goals (11), assists (10) and points (21), also leading NHL rookies in goals and points.
Just after the 4-2 loss to the Blues on Nov. 26, the Blackhawks made one of the first trades of the season by acquiring forward Anthony Beauvillier from the Canucks in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Beauvillier had eight points in 22 games in Vancouver before the trade, fresh off a career-high 40 last season.
Chicago's homestand finishes up against Washington on Monday night, making Saturday's matchup with the Blues the first of a back-to-back.
The Blackhawks host the Blues with a record of 8-16-1, worth 17 points and eighth in the Central Division.
HEAD TO HEAD The Blues won 4-2 at United Center in their last matchup with the Blackhawks, starting Dads' Trip off on a positive note. The Blues are 11-1-2 in their last 14 games against the Blackhawks, hoping to keep up those results when the rivalry resumes on Dec. 23 in St. Louis.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BLUES Brayden Schenn, who recorded his eighth assist of the season on Robert Thomas' second goal on Friday night. Schenn has two goals and three asissts for five points in his last five games.
\\BLACKHAWKS * *Philipp Kurashev, who got the Blackhawks on the board for the game-winning goal against Anaheim. Kurashev trails only Bedard for the team lead in points, with five goals and nine assists on the season.
BLUE NOTES
- The Blues have scored at least three goals in seven straight games against Chicago, outscoring the Blackhawks 29-14 in those seven games (6-1-0 record)
- The Blues are 2-1-0 this season playing the second night of a back-to-back, the wins coming over Montreal and Anaheim
- Jake Neighbours and Connor Bedard are the only two players in the NHL currently leading their teams (or sharing) in goals while under the age of 22