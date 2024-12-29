Projected Lineup: Dec. 29 vs. Buffalo

The St. Louis Blues are set to close out to close out the 2024 home slate in a Sunday matinee matchup against the Buffalo Sabres (2 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN, Blues App).

With a midday matchup, the Blues will not have a morning skate Sunday morning at Enterprise Center. Media availability with Head Coach Jim Montgomery and practice lines are based on Saturday’s practice at Centene Community Ice Center.

Minimal lineup changes are expected for the Blues after coming off a 7-4 win over the Nashville Predators on Friday.

Alexandre Texier, who missed Friday’s game with illness, could be an option to return for the Blues after rejoining the team for Saturday’s skate.

Montgomery confirmed that Texier could re-join the top line upon his return, and could push Jake Neighbours to the third line.

Additionally, Jim Montgomery confirmed that Radek Faksa, who has played only one game since sustaining a skate cut near the groin on Dec. 10 in Vancouver, could potentially draw back in for the Blues on Sunday.

“Faksa, he looks better in practice. [He’s] making the steps, but we’ve got to see how he responds," Montgomery said. "That was a pretty hard 45-minute skate, so we’ve got to see how he responds to it.”

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in net.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko - Mathieu Joseph - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Jordan Binnington