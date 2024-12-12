Projected Lineup: Dec. 12 vs. San Jose

GettyImages-2188569409
By Kayla Kamil
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues return to Enterprise Center Thursday night for a single matchup against the San Jose Sharks (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN, Blues App).

After closing out the four-game Canadian road trip with a hard-fought 4-3 OT win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, Head Coach Jim Montgomery will opt for minimal line changes ahead of tonight’s game.

“I thought we played a really good game [against Vancouver]. Maybe our most complete game of the year,” Montgomery said following Tuesday’s win.

Montgomery confirmed that Radek Faksa, who did not return to Tuesday’s game after suffering a skate blade cut in the third period, is fine but will not play Thursday night against the Sharks.

“Faksa’s doing well – not a player tonight, but most likely a player [Saturday] in Dallas,” Montgomery said.

Nathan Walker will shift to center the fourth line in Faksa’s absence, while Mathieu Joseph will re-draw into the lineup on the right wing.

Montgomery confirmed the other three lines and defense pairings would stay the same.

“Coming back from Vancouver, it’s a tough game. Our body clocks are somewhere in the Rocky Mountains right now. And we need to start this game on time, and we need to get better throughout the game," Montgomery said.

Jordan Binnington is expected to take the starter’s net for the Blues on Thursday.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Nathan Walker - Mathieu Joseph

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Ryan Suter - Justin Faulk
P.O Joseph - Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues vs. Sharks

News Feed

Preview: Blues vs. Sharks

Holloway scores in OT, Blues recover to defeat Canucks

Toropchenko loses practice shootout, faces repercussions

Blues announce initiatives for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Dec. 12

McDavid, Oilers hold off Blues to stay hot

Blues defeat Flames in OT, extend point streak to 5

Binnington, Parayko to represent Canada at NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Kyrou scores twice, Blues hand Jets 4th straight loss

Affleck to receive True Blue Award at Blues Hall of Fame induction

Michkov scores in OT to lift Flyers past Blues

Broberg activated from injured reserve

Binnington stops 31, sets Blues wins record with shutout of Devils

Binnington becomes Blues all-time wins leader

Hitchcock, Zimmerman to receive Jack Buck Awards

Montgomery calls events that led him to coaching Blues, ‘crazy, crazy’

Blues pull away from Rangers, get victory in Montgomery's 1st game as coach

Montgomery hired as Blues coach, replaces Bannister

Montgomery brings ‘full package’ as Blues coach, GM says