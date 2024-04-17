Projected Lineup: April 17 at Dallas

The St. Louis Blues will wrap up the 2023-24 season where it began - at American Airlines Center for a matchup with the Dallas Stars.

Through 81 games this season, the Blues had put together a 10-point increase over the previous season - the fifth best improvement in the League - but will miss out on the postseason for the second consecutive year.

As a result, Wednesday's matchup against the Stars will be the Blues' season finale. The team is looking to go out on a high note and could potentially play spoiler to the Stars' hopes of winning the Western Conference. A Blues' regulation win on Wednesday, and a win by Vancouver on Thursday against Winnipeg, would drop Dallas to second in the West.

"We want to make sure we feel good about ourselves, but we have an opportunity to take a little away from them, too," Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said. "I'm sure they're going to be coming hard, they want to make sure they win the Western Conference. For us tonight, it's trying to railroad that and come out of here with two points."

No changes to the forward lines or defense pairs are expected Wednesday.

Jordan Binnington will start in goal, tying Curtis Joseph for third (280) in franchise history among goaltenders. Only Mike Liut (347) and Jake Allen (289) have played more.