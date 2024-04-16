Preview: Blues at Stars

BLUES With one final game remaining, the St. Louis Blues will try to end 2023-24 on a high note.

The Blues closed out their home schedule with a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken. However, as the first game since being eliminated from playoff contention, Sunday had a much different feel.

"You go from playing meaningful games for the last two months to the last two games," Blues coach Drew Bannister said afterwards, "not that they don't mean a lot, but it meant a lot to our fans."

With that message in mind, the Blues rattled off three goals in the final period. Nathan Walker had a goal and an assist, while Jordan Kyrou scored his 31st of the season. Joel Hofer made 19 saves.

While the first full year of the Blues' "retool" won't end with a playoff berth, they've shown ample signs of progress.

The Blues have 10 more points this year than in 2022-23, which is the fifth-best improvement in the NHL. Both Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours had career years, while rookies Zack Bolduc and Matthew Kessel seemingly found their strides towards the end of the season.

At the end of the day, however, Bannister isn't one for moral victories.

"I think the only thing we can do is learn from the mistakes we've made over this time to make us a better team," Bannister said. "I don't know if we can hang our hat on anything, because at the end of the day, we're not playing for a Stanley Cup. We're going to be going home early, a lot earlier than we wanted to, but I think we've learned some valuable lessons over the last two months playing these games."