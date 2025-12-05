Preview: Blues at Senators

THE OPPONENT

The Ottawa Senators enter this weekend's matchup managing a significant lineup challenge, as key center Shane Pinto left Thursday’s game with an injury. Pinto has been a staple on Ottawa’s most consistent line alongside Claude Giroux and Michael Amadio and is a major contributor in all situations—power play, penalty kill and late-game scenarios. With his absence, head coach Travis Green may again turn to reinforcements from AHL Belleville. Ottawa will look to reshuffle and lean on its depth as they face the Blues without one of their most important two-way pieces.

The Blues and Senators meet for the second and final time this season, with St. Louis looking to build on recent success in the matchup. The Blues took the first meeting 4–3 on Nov. 28, rallying with three goals in the third period, and have won back-to-back games against Ottawa while posting a 4-1-0 record in their last five head-to-head contests. They’ve also scored at least four goals in four of those five games, outscoring the Senators 18–15 over that span. St. Louis enters tonight’s game 3-2-0 in their last five trips to Ottawa and opens its fifth set of back-to-backs this season, with Montreal on deck Sunday.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 28 vs. OTT | STL 4, OTT 3

Dec. 6 at OTT, 6 p.m. CT