Preview: Blues at Senators

The Blues look to bounce back after a tough loss in Boston as they continue their three-game road swing. With two more stops before returning home on Tuesday, St. Louis aims to reset, tighten up defensively and rediscover the rhythm that’s fueled their strongest stretches this season. Saturday offers a prime chance to respond and regroup before they’re back in front of the home crowd.

THE OPPONENT

The Ottawa Senators enter this weekend's matchup managing a significant lineup challenge, as key center Shane Pinto left Thursday’s game with an injury. Pinto has been a staple on Ottawa’s most consistent line alongside Claude Giroux and Michael Amadio and is a major contributor in all situations—power play, penalty kill and late-game scenarios. With his absence, head coach Travis Green may again turn to reinforcements from AHL Belleville. Ottawa will look to reshuffle and lean on its depth as they face the Blues without one of their most important two-way pieces.

The Blues and Senators meet for the second and final time this season, with St. Louis looking to build on recent success in the matchup. The Blues took the first meeting 4–3 on Nov. 28, rallying with three goals in the third period, and have won back-to-back games against Ottawa while posting a 4-1-0 record in their last five head-to-head contests. They’ve also scored at least four goals in four of those five games, outscoring the Senators 18–15 over that span. St. Louis enters tonight’s game 3-2-0 in their last five trips to Ottawa and opens its fifth set of back-to-backs this season, with Montreal on deck Sunday.

Pavel Buchnevich continues to be a reliable two-way force for the Blues, adding his fourth goal of the season Thursday in Boston. He’s heating up offensively with two goals in his last four games and five points over his last seven (2g, 3a), while his eight assists rank fourth on the team. Buchnevich’s impact stretches well beyond the scoresheet—he shares the team lead in power-play ice time among forwards at 2:46 per game and also leads all Blues forwards with 1:21 of shorthanded time on ice, ranking fourth on the roster overall.

Ottawa’s Drake Batherson enters tonight’s matchup in strong form, sitting second on the Senators with 24 points (10g, 14a) through 24 games. He’s been especially impactful as of late, posting three points over his last two outings (2g, 1a) and driving play consistently in Ottawa’s top six. With his blend of finish and playmaking touch, Batherson remains one of the Senators’ most dynamic threats.

  • Oskar Sundqvist's next game will be his 400th as a Blue.
  • Pius Suter scored his seventh tally of the season on Thursday at Boston and is tied for second on the team in goals, trailing only Jordan Kyrou (8).

