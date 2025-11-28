Preview: Blues vs. Senators

The Blues finished their season-long five-game road trip on Wednesday at New Jersey with a 1-1-3 record, and the team now comes home hungry for points as they open a back-to-back at Enterprise Center. With a three-game stretch on home ice, St. Louis aims to deliver a response the crowd can rally behind.

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 7-10-7
  • Power Play: 22.6 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 74.1 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.63 / 3.58
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.4 / 27.7
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 50.7
OTTAWA SENATORS
  • Record: 12-7-4
  • PP: 23.0 percent
  • PK: 69.7 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.13 / 3.22
  • Shots for / against per game: 26.4 / 25.3
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 58.4

THE OPPONENT

The Ottawa Senators arrive in St. Louis with a major reinforcement as Brady Tkachuk returns after missing 20 games — and his comeback just happens to take place in his hometown. Ottawa will look to feed off the energy of getting their captain back as Tkachuk’s physical presence, scoring touch and leadership instantly change their lineup.

The Blues square off with the Senators for the first of their two meetings this season, with the rematch set for Dec. 6 in Ottawa. St. Louis split the series last year, going 1-1-0, but has controlled the matchup overall with a 3-1-0 record in the last four and a 6-3-0 mark over the previous nine. Enterprise Center has been especially kind to the Blues in this matchup—they’ve won three straight at home and five of the last six against Ottawa in St. Louis.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Philip Broberg has quietly become a major driver on the blue line, leading the Blues in average ice time at 21:03 per game. He's posted two goals and six assists thus far this season, while taking on key matchups night after night. Broberg’s poise and mobility have allowed him to thrive in tough situations and, with his workload continuing to rise, his impact will be a key factor in this matchup.

OTTAWA SENATORS

Jake Sanderson enters this matchup coming off a standout performance, recording three points (1g, 2a) in his last game. The young defenseman has been a consistent force for Ottawa this season, posting four goals and 14 assists through 23 games. With his ability to drive play from the back end and jump into the offense, Sanderson will be a key piece in the lineup.

BLUE NOTES

  • Robert Thomas has five points in his last seven games (2g, 3a) and 12 points in his last 15 games played (3g, 9a), leading the Blues with 14 points.
  • Cam Fowler scored his first goal of the season and added his 10th assist on Wednesday at New Jersey.

