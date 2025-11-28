Preview: Blues vs. Senators

PLAYERS TO WATCH
ST. LOUIS BLUES
Philip Broberg has quietly become a major driver on the blue line, leading the Blues in average ice time at 21:03 per game. He's posted two goals and six assists thus far this season, while taking on key matchups night after night. Broberg’s poise and mobility have allowed him to thrive in tough situations and, with his workload continuing to rise, his impact will be a key factor in this matchup.
OTTAWA SENATORS
Jake Sanderson enters this matchup coming off a standout performance, recording three points (1g, 2a) in his last game. The young defenseman has been a consistent force for Ottawa this season, posting four goals and 14 assists through 23 games. With his ability to drive play from the back end and jump into the offense, Sanderson will be a key piece in the lineup.
BLUE NOTES
- Robert Thomas has five points in his last seven games (2g, 3a) and 12 points in his last 15 games played (3g, 9a), leading the Blues with 14 points.
- Cam Fowler scored his first goal of the season and added his 10th assist on Wednesday at New Jersey.
UPCOMING GAMES
- Nov. 29 - Blues vs. Mammoth | Tickets
- Dec. 1 - Blues vs. Ducks | Tickets
- Dec. 4 - Blues at Bruins