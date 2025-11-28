Preview: Blues vs. Senators

THE OPPONENT

The Ottawa Senators arrive in St. Louis with a major reinforcement as Brady Tkachuk returns after missing 20 games — and his comeback just happens to take place in his hometown. Ottawa will look to feed off the energy of getting their captain back as Tkachuk’s physical presence, scoring touch and leadership instantly change their lineup.

The Blues square off with the Senators for the first of their two meetings this season, with the rematch set for Dec. 6 in Ottawa. St. Louis split the series last year, going 1-1-0, but has controlled the matchup overall with a 3-1-0 record in the last four and a 6-3-0 mark over the previous nine. Enterprise Center has been especially kind to the Blues in this matchup—they’ve won three straight at home and five of the last six against Ottawa in St. Louis.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 28 vs. OTT, 3 p.m. CT | Tickets

Dec. 6 at OTT, 6 p.m. CT