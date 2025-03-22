Maroon gets emotional after tribute in final game in St. Louis

Pat Maroon has played in his hometown arena many times, but on Saturday when he visited St. Louis with the Chicago Blackhawks, it was a lot more emotional than usual.

In a pregame interview with TV analyst Darren Pang, Maroon suggested that it would likely be his final game in St. Louis.

"It's tough. Sometimes you have to give up everything you know and everything you dream of your whole life," an emotional Maroon said. "And I just know it's time for me and time for my family to go start a new chapter in our lives.

"To get to have a special moment tonight, be in St. Louis and to have my family come into town - I won a Stanley Cup here and I'm just going to finish this year and every game is going to be (like) my last game. I'm going to play as hard as I can and do everything I can to keep winning hockey (games). It's all I know ... it's tough."