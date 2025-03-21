Barkin' for the Blues Night set for April 1

The St. Louis Blues will celebrate Barkin for the Blues Night during the game this Tuesday, April 1 vs. the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.

Fans attending the game can visit the Blues for Kids section located outside of Portal 15 on the plaza level to purchase limited edition "Barkin' for the Blues" themed pucks autographed by current Blues players. Duo Dogs will have Touch Therapy dogs in the Blues for Kids section located outside of Portal 15 prior to puck drop. The APA, Gateway Pet Guardians and the Missouri Humane Society will be in the District with adoptable dogs for fans to interact with and to provide fans with shelter and volunteer information.

Fans can also bid on a special online auction featuring autographed memorabilia used by Blues players by visiting blues.givesmart.com or texting ‘BLUES’ to 76278.

Proceeds from mystery puck sales and the online auction will benefit Duo Dogs, APA, Gateway Pet Guardians and Humane Society of Missouri.