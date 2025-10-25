Preview: Blues at Red Wings

By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Saturday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

The Blues are back on the road for the next two games and ready to turn the page after a hard-fought homestand. Despite a tough finish against the Mammoth, there’s plenty to build on as the team heads to Detroit. With momentum from strong stretches of play and a lineup eager to respond, the Blues will look to bring their best against a fast, skilled Red Wings squad.

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 3-3-1
  • Power Play: 20.0 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 72.7 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.86 / 3.86
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.1 / 25.7
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 51.0
RED WINGS
  • Record: 5-3-0
  • PP: 20.0 percent
  • PK: 90.5 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.00 / 3.13
  • Shots for / against per game: 28.4 / 26.5
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 51.9

THE OPPONENT

The Blues open a two-game road trip Thursday in Detroit, facing off against a Red Wings team that’s been clicking early this season. Led by captain Dylan Larkin, who continues to pace their offense, Detroit boasts a fast, skilled lineup highlighted by Lucas Raymond’s creativity, Alex DeBrincat’s scoring touch, and Moritz Seider’s steady presence on the blue line. The two-game season series will wrap up Tuesday in St. Louis.

The Blues found success against the Red Wings last year, winning both matchups — a 4-0 shutout in Detroit and a 2-1 overtime win at home — and have earned points in five of their last seven meetings overall. Pavel Buchnevich is set to appear in his 300th game as a Blue, marking another milestone for the veteran forward. Last season’s meetings were memorable, featuring standout moments from Cam Fowler, Dylan Holloway, and Jordan Binnington. Thursday also marks the Blues’ first game against an Eastern Conference opponent this season, beginning a stretch of three straight and six of their next eight against teams from the East.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 25 at DET, 6 p.m. CT
Oct. 28 vs. DET, 7:15 p.m. CT | Tickets

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES

Robert Thomas continues to be the engine that drives the Blues’ offense. The center hit a major milestone on Thursday against the Mammoth, recording his 400th career point — a testament to his consistency and playmaking prowess. Whether it’s creating chances off the rush or setting up teammates with pinpoint precision, Thomas has been at the heart of St. Louis’ attack all season. As the Blues head on the road, look for him to set the tone once again and spark the offense against Detroit.

RED WINGS

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is off to a scorching start this season, leading the charge with 6 goals, 7 assists, and 13 points through just 8 games. The veteran center continues to set the tone for Detroit with his speed, compete level, and ability to generate offense in all situations. As the Blues head into Detroit, keeping him in check will be a key focus.

BLUE NOTES

  • Jordan Binnington stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced on Oct. 18 vs. Dallas for his second win of the season.
  • Colton Parayko has three assists in his last four games, recording his third and fourth of the season on Thursday vs. Utah.
  • In his first season as a Blue, Dylan Holloway set career-highs with 77 games played, 26 goals, 37 assists, 63 points, six power play goals, and eight game-winning goals.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

  • Oct. 27 - Blues at Penguins
  • Oct. 28 - Blues vs. Red Wings
  • Oct. 30 - Blues vs. Canucks

