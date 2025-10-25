Preview: Blues at Red Wings

THE OPPONENT

The Blues open a two-game road trip Thursday in Detroit, facing off against a Red Wings team that’s been clicking early this season. Led by captain Dylan Larkin, who continues to pace their offense, Detroit boasts a fast, skilled lineup highlighted by Lucas Raymond’s creativity, Alex DeBrincat’s scoring touch, and Moritz Seider’s steady presence on the blue line. The two-game season series will wrap up Tuesday in St. Louis.

The Blues found success against the Red Wings last year, winning both matchups — a 4-0 shutout in Detroit and a 2-1 overtime win at home — and have earned points in five of their last seven meetings overall. Pavel Buchnevich is set to appear in his 300th game as a Blue, marking another milestone for the veteran forward. Last season’s meetings were memorable, featuring standout moments from Cam Fowler, Dylan Holloway, and Jordan Binnington. Thursday also marks the Blues’ first game against an Eastern Conference opponent this season, beginning a stretch of three straight and six of their next eight against teams from the East.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 25 at DET, 6 p.m. CT

Oct. 28 vs. DET, 7:15 p.m. CT | Tickets